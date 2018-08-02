Scientists shed light on semiconductor degradation mechanism

Scientists at Nagoya Institute of Technology (NITech) and collaborating universities in Japan have gained new insights into the mechanisms behind degradation of a semiconductor material that is used in electronic devices. By highlighting the specific science behind how the material degrades, they are making way for potential discoveries that may prevent the performance degradation of the material.

The study was published in the Journal of Applied Physics in September of 2018. The scientists used Silicon Carbide (SiC) material for the experiment. SiC is becoming a more popular alternative to standard semiconductor materials for electronic devices. The study is based on a specific type of SiC material that is characteristic for its structure, or 4H-SiC. This material was exposed to both photoluminescence as well as various temperatures as a means to create specific kinds of deformations that lead to the degradation of SiC-based devices. The scientists were able to observe how these deformations actually take place on an atomic level.

“We quantified the speed at which electric charge particles move in regions of 4H-SiC material where the atomic structure has been defected. This will usher discoveries of ways to suppress degradation of SiC-based devices such as power electronic systems,” states Dr. Masashi Kato, an associate professor at the Frontier Research Institute for Materials Science in NITech.

In order to better understand the actual mechanism behind atomic deformation that lead to degradations, the researchers used photoluminescence to induce movement of electric charge particles and measured the speeds at which that took place. They looked for specific factors that may limit particle movement, including the material that was used.

They also tested the effects of increasing temperature, specifically looking to see if higher temperatures will increase or decrease rate of deformation.

According to Dr. Kato, the presence of a particular kind of atomic deformation that causes the material degrade is particularly problematic for SiC-based power devices. “While a particular SiC-based device is in operation, the atoms of the material deform, which leads to degradation. The process by which these atoms deform is not clear yet. What is known, however, is that movement of electric charge within the material as well as areas where the material has become defect already contribute to the aforementioned atomic deformation,” he states.

So far similar experiments have been conducted in the past by other researchers, the results that have been reported are not consistent. Here, the result of experiments with photoluminescence indicates that the carrier recombination in single Shockley stacking faults (1SSFs) and at partial dislocations (PDs) is faster than that in regions without 1SSFs in 4H-SiC. Such fast recombination will induce the degradation of the device with 1SSFs. In addition, 1SSF expansion velocity also increases with temperature increase.

As such, they pave the way for research that will revolve around the slowing of SiC-based devices degradation. This, in turn, could potentially result in higher quality and more durable devices.

Along those lines, the authors state that their future research endeavors will focus on finding out ways to prevent SiC-based devices from degrading as well as creating devices that will not wear down over time.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

Layout schema generation: Improving yield ramp during technology development
Micron announces mass production of industry's highest-capacity monolithic memory for mobile applications
Third quarter silicon wafer shipments increase, set new quarterly record
Quarterly year-over-year growth slows substantially for IC market
GLOBALFOUNDRIES introduces Avera Semi, a wholly owned subsidiary to deliver custom ASIC solutions
Global semiconductor sales in September up 13.8% year-to-year
Advanced packaging technologies are key for semiconductor innovation

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

Layout schema generation: Improving yield ramp during technology development
FormFactor receives SK hynix Supplier Excellence Award
Scientists engineer a functional optical lens out of 2D materials
MIRPHAB offering design, production and business planning for companies developing mid-infrared devices for chemical sensing and spectroscopic applications
Micron collaborates with premium German automaker to advance automotive memory technologies

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Layout schema generation: Improving yield ramp during technology development
FormFactor receives SK hynix Supplier Excellence Award
Micron collaborates with premium German automaker to advance automotive memory technologies
Scientists shed light on semiconductor degradation mechanism

PACKAGING ARTICLES

MIRPHAB offering design, production and business planning for companies developing mid-infrared devices for chemical sensing and spectroscopic applications
Micron collaborates with premium German automaker to advance automotive memory technologies
IHP cooperates with EV Group on low-temperature covalent wafer bonding
GLOBALFOUNDRIES, indie Semiconductor deliver performance-enhanced microcontrollers for automotive applications

MEMS ARTICLES

Micron collaborates with premium German automaker to advance automotive memory technologies
NOWI receives prestigious Semiconductor Innovation Award for breakout energy harvesting technology
Pinnacle Imaging Systems and ON Semiconductor collaborate on new HDR surveillance solution using Xilinx technology
FlexTech Taiwan Committee launched to advance flexible hybrid electronics

LEDS ARTICLES

Veeco and ALLOS technical collaboration accelerates the pace for 200mm GaN-on-Silicon microLED applications
New efficiency record set for perovskite LEDs
Exploring the structure and properties of new graphene-like polymers
Seoul Semiconductor wins multiple patent litigations for Acrich MJT and driver technology

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Foldable AMOLED panel shipments to top 50M units by 2025
FlexTech Taiwan Committee launched to advance flexible hybrid electronics
German research institute drives flexible electronics innovations
MagnaChip to begin volume production of new automotive display driver IC

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

KLA-Tencor announces new defect inspection systems
07/12/2018KLA-Tencor Corporation announced two new defect inspection products at SEMICON West this week, addressing two key challenges in tool and process monit...
3D-Micromac unveils laser-based high-volume sample preparation solution for semiconductor failure analysis
07/09/2018microPREP 2.0 provides order of magnitude time and cost savings compared to traditional sample...
Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...