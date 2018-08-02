SEMI Europe keynote to highlight Europe’s competitiveness at EFECS 2018 in Lisbon

By Emir Demircan

Joining distinguished speakers from the European Commission, industry, academia and Member States, Laith Altimime, SEMI Europe president, will keynote on “European Competitiveness in the Context of the Global Digital Economy” on 20 November at the European Forum for Electronic Components and Systems (EFECS) in Lisbon, Portugal.

Players across the European electronics manufacturing value chain will gather 20-22 November, 2018, at EFECS to share the industry’s vision and set the future direction of technology innovation. Themed “Our Digital Future,” this year’s forum focuses on how rapid innovation in electronics components and systems-based applications are shaping Europe’s digital future. Start-ups, SMEs, research institutes, academia, large and medium enterprises and public authorities will learn about new collaboration initiatives and the latest developments in European funding instruments while offering their expectations for future funding programmes.

Organized by AENEAS, ARTEMIS-IA, EPoSS, ECSEL Joint Undertaking and the European Commission, in association with EUREKA, EFECS will also highlight the impact and results of various European funding instruments.

For more information about the event, please click here.

Emir Demircan senior manager for advocacy and public policy at SEMI Europe. 

