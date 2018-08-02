Semiconductor Research Corporation welcomes SK hynix to its acclaimed GRC and NST research programs

Semiconductor Research Corporation (SRC), today announced that SK hynix, a global leader in producing semiconductors including DRAM and NAND Flash memory, has signed an agreement to join SRC’s research consortium. SK hynix will participate in multiple SRC research initiatives including; Global Research Collaboration (GRC) and the New Science Team (NST) project.

GRC, a worldwide research program with 17 industrial sponsors is comprised of nine design and process technology disciplines. SK hynix will participate in SRC’s Nanomanufacturing Materials and Processes and Logic & Memory Devices research programs that focus on new device structures, memory alternatives, materials, and processes.

The NST project, a consortium consisting of 12 industrial sponsors and three government agencies is a 5-year, $300 million SRC initiative launched this January. NST consists of two complementary research programs: JUMP (Joint University Microelectronics Program) and nCORE (nanoelectronics Computing Research), which will advance new technologies focused on high- performance, energy-efficient microelectronics for communications, computing and storage needs for 2025 and beyond.

“The entire SRC team joins me in welcoming SK hynix to our distinguished membership of industry leaders from around the world”, said Ken Hansen, President and CEO of SRC. “SK hynix has an impressive history that showcases how ingenuity and innovative thinking can advance technology at a progressive pace. We look forward to a long, successful relationship with SK hynix as we push the limits of imagination and innovation.”

“SK hynix’s fundamental objective to surpass technological boundaries through propelling innovation has brought us to this association with SRC”, said Jinkook Kim, Head of R&D at SK hynix. “We recognize the significant impact that collaborative research programs such as those underway at SRC have in moving our industry forward. Strategic partnerships in research and development will help drive the Fourth Industrial Revolution with AI and autonomous vehicles leading the way.”

Today’s announcement is significant as the top 5 global semiconductor companies are now members of SRC. SK hynix represents the 8th non-U.S. headquartered company to join SRC as it seeks to expand its global presence. Industry sponsors are invited to explore the possibilities at SRC.

