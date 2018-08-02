Seoul Semiconductor expands patent infringement litigation against LED TV distributor

Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ 046890), a global innovator of LED products and technology, announced that it has expanded its patent infringement litigation against Fry’s Electronics, Inc. (“Fry’s”), a big-box consumer electronics retailer, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

In its amended complaint, Seoul asserts that top brand televisions being sold in Fry’s stores infringe 19 patents covering backlight lenses, backlight modules, LED chips, LED packages, and phosphors, as well as WICOP technology that enables LED chips to be directly soldered onto printed circuit boards (PCB). Seoul’s patent infringement lawsuit against Fry’s was originally filed on August 31, 2018.

Seoul’s backlight lens patents relate to a new concept of lens technology for manufacturing thin and light televisions. This patented technology was developed jointly with leading optical expert, Dr. David Pelka, and included substantial research and development investments by Seoul in optical lenses. As a result of its hard work and investments, Seoul has approximately 160 related patents in this area.

Seoul’s backlight module patent enables significant improvement of the color gamut of LCD displays by using KSF phosphors.  The related technology has been co-developed with  Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation for many years. This technology has been widely incorporated in most mobile phones and increasingly applied in LCD TVs as well.

Seoul’s WICOP (Wafer Incorporated Chip on PCB) patents enable LED chips to be soldered to a PCB without an LED package – the world’s first developed revolutionary technology for semiconductor structures. Other companies may be attempting to imitate Seoul’s patented technology, describing it as a CSP (Chip Size Package) requiring a sub-mount between a PCB and an LED. Protecting its patented technology has led Seoul to expand its infringement claims in the Fry’s ligation.

In order to safeguard its LED backlight technology and other protected inventions, Seoul has actively enforced its patent rights and sent cease-and-desist letters against suspected infringers. As a result of such enforcement efforts, the United States Federal Circuit Court of Appeals issued a decision on November 19, 2018 that one of Seoul’s competitors willfully infringed Seoul’s LED lens and backlight module patents. The appellate court also found that that Korean LED package company Lumens Co., Ltd supplied television makers with LED backlight bars incorporating infringing products.

“We hope that our commitment for technology innovation would inspire young entrepreneurs and small businesses,” said Sam Ryu, Seoul’s vice president of IT Business. “Protecting that technology against infringement is a cornerstone of our business and sends an important message to the market and other innovators who would follow in Seoul’s footsteps – that hard work and innovation will be respected.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

SEMI unveils industry's first power and compound fab outlook
New Applied Materials R&D center to help customers overcome Moore's Law challenges
Layout schema generation: Improving yield ramp during technology development
Micron announces mass production of industry's highest-capacity monolithic memory for mobile applications
Third quarter silicon wafer shipments increase, set new quarterly record
Quarterly year-over-year growth slows substantially for IC market
GLOBALFOUNDRIES introduces Avera Semi, a wholly owned subsidiary to deliver custom ASIC solutions

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

SMiT makes further investment in a US advanced touch solution company
STMicroelectronics adds high-quality user-interface design software to free development ecosystem for STM32 microcontrollers
Flexible electronic skin aids human-machine interactions
TU Wien and Silvaco collaborate on new MRAM device technology development
Seoul Semiconductor expands patent infringement litigation against LED TV distributor

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Flexible electronic skin aids human-machine interactions
TU Wien and Silvaco collaborate on new MRAM device technology development
Quantum computing at scale: Australian scientists achieve compact, sensitive qubit readout
SEMI unveils industry's first power and compound fab outlook

PACKAGING ARTICLES

MagnaChip to commence volume production of high-voltage IGBT products for power module
Mentor adds DECA Technologies to growing Mentor OSAT Alliance for high density advanced package (HDAP) designs
Toshiba Machine launches new die casting machines for southeast Asian market
MIRPHAB offering design, production and business planning for companies developing mid-infrared devices for chemical sensing and spectroscopic applications

MEMS ARTICLES

STMicroelectronics adds high-quality user-interface design software to free development ecosystem for STM32 microcontrollers
Flexible electronic skin aids human-machine interactions
TU Wien and Silvaco collaborate on new MRAM device technology development
Draw-your-own electrodes set to speed up development of micro detection devices

LEDS ARTICLES

Seoul Semiconductor expands patent infringement litigation against LED TV distributor
MiniLED technologies: An adoption, first driven by high-end LCD displays
EV Group partners with Plessey to drive GaN-on-Silicon monolithic microLED technology for AR applications
Veeco and ALLOS technical collaboration accelerates the pace for 200mm GaN-on-Silicon microLED applications

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

SMiT makes further investment in a US advanced touch solution company
Seoul Semiconductor expands patent infringement litigation against LED TV distributor
MiniLED technologies: An adoption, first driven by high-end LCD displays
Flat panel display equipment spending expected to decline through 2020

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

KLA-Tencor announces new defect inspection systems
07/12/2018KLA-Tencor Corporation announced two new defect inspection products at SEMICON West this week, addressing two key challenges in tool and process monit...
3D-Micromac unveils laser-based high-volume sample preparation solution for semiconductor failure analysis
07/09/2018microPREP 2.0 provides order of magnitude time and cost savings compared to traditional sample...
Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...