SiFive appoints VP to growing SoC IP Group

SiFive, a provider of commercial RISC-V processor IP, today announced the appointment of Mohit Gupta as vice president of SoC IP. Mohit will play a key role in leadership and business development of the company’s SoC IP portfolio, including the DesignShare program, an IP ecosystem which has been instrumental in lowering the cost of bringing chips from design to silicon realization. He will report to Shafy Eltoukhy, senior vice president and general manager of SiFive’s Custom SoC Division.

“SiFive’s SoC IP, and its popular DesignShare program, has contributed significantly to the entire semiconductor ecosystem by leveling the playing field and democratizing access to custom silicon, which previously was not possible due to upfront IP cost,” said Mohit. “I’m very proud to be joining this team as we work toward expanding innovation through shared knowledge and innovation.”

Mohit has extensive expertise in semiconductor IP across product marketing, business development and engineering. He recently served as senior director of product marketing for the high speed SerDes and interface IP cores portfolio at Rambus. Prior to that, he was the director of ASIC IP development at Open-Silicon, a SiFive company, where he was instrumental in managing various SoC/ASIC and IP projects. Mohit has also held various positions in design and applications engineering at Infineon Technologies and STMicroelectronics.

“Mohit brings a deep understanding of the SoC IP ecosystem, as well as a reputation for business development and strong IP partner engagement,” said Shafy Eltoukhy SVP and GM of SiFive’s Custom SoC Division. “His experience and leadership will be instrumental in fostering the continued growth and expansion of our DesignShare program and continuing the mission of our SoC IP growth to meet the high quality and reliability expectations of our customers and ecosystem partners.”

Mohit earned an executive MBA degree from the Indian Institute of Management in Calcutta, India. He also holds a master’s degree in microelectronics from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science in India, and a bachelor’s degree in electronics and communication from Thapar University in India.