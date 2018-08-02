SiFive appoints VP to growing SoC IP Group

SiFive, a provider of commercial RISC-V processor IP, today announced the appointment of Mohit Gupta as vice president of SoC IP. Mohit will play a key role in leadership and business development of the company’s SoC IP portfolio, including the DesignShare program, an IP ecosystem which has been instrumental in lowering the cost of bringing chips from design to silicon realization. He will report to Shafy Eltoukhy, senior vice president and general manager of SiFive’s Custom SoC Division.

“SiFive’s SoC IP, and its popular DesignShare program, has contributed significantly to the entire semiconductor ecosystem by leveling the playing field and democratizing access to custom silicon, which previously was not possible due to upfront IP cost,” said Mohit. “I’m very proud to be joining this team as we work toward expanding innovation through shared knowledge and innovation.”

Mohit has extensive expertise in semiconductor IP across product marketing, business development and engineering. He recently served as senior director of product marketing for the high speed SerDes and interface IP cores portfolio at Rambus. Prior to that, he was the director of ASIC IP development at Open-Silicon, a SiFive company, where he was instrumental in managing various SoC/ASIC and IP projects. Mohit has also held various positions in design and applications engineering at Infineon Technologies and STMicroelectronics.

“Mohit brings a deep understanding of the SoC IP ecosystem, as well as a reputation for business development and strong IP partner engagement,” said Shafy Eltoukhy SVP and GM of SiFive’s Custom SoC Division. “His experience and leadership will be instrumental in fostering the continued growth and expansion of our DesignShare program and continuing the mission of our SoC IP growth to meet the high quality and reliability expectations of our customers and ecosystem partners.”

Mohit earned an executive MBA degree from the Indian Institute of Management in Calcutta, India. He also holds a master’s degree in microelectronics from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science in India, and a bachelor’s degree in electronics and communication from Thapar University in India.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

New Applied Materials R&D center to help customers overcome Moore's Law challenges
Layout schema generation: Improving yield ramp during technology development
Micron announces mass production of industry's highest-capacity monolithic memory for mobile applications
Third quarter silicon wafer shipments increase, set new quarterly record
Quarterly year-over-year growth slows substantially for IC market
GLOBALFOUNDRIES introduces Avera Semi, a wholly owned subsidiary to deliver custom ASIC solutions
Global semiconductor sales in September up 13.8% year-to-year

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

SiFive appoints VP to growing SoC IP Group
SFU scientists described the course of reactions in two-layer thin metal films
New Applied Materials R&D center to help customers overcome Moore's Law challenges
Six leading startups driving Japan's AI development
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation completes acquisition of KMG Chemicals

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

SiFive appoints VP to growing SoC IP Group
New Applied Materials R&D center to help customers overcome Moore's Law challenges
Six leading startups driving Japan's AI development
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation completes acquisition of KMG Chemicals

PACKAGING ARTICLES

MIRPHAB offering design, production and business planning for companies developing mid-infrared devices for chemical sensing and spectroscopic applications
Micron collaborates with premium German automaker to advance automotive memory technologies
IHP cooperates with EV Group on low-temperature covalent wafer bonding
GLOBALFOUNDRIES, indie Semiconductor deliver performance-enhanced microcontrollers for automotive applications

MEMS ARTICLES

Six leading startups driving Japan's AI development
EV Group partners with Plessey to drive GaN-on-Silicon monolithic microLED technology for AR applications
MEMS and sensors in autonomous and electric vehicles: Key takeaways from IHS Markit at MSEC
Micron collaborates with premium German automaker to advance automotive memory technologies

LEDS ARTICLES

EV Group partners with Plessey to drive GaN-on-Silicon monolithic microLED technology for AR applications
Veeco and ALLOS technical collaboration accelerates the pace for 200mm GaN-on-Silicon microLED applications
New efficiency record set for perovskite LEDs
Exploring the structure and properties of new graphene-like polymers

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Foldable AMOLED panel shipments to top 50M units by 2025
FlexTech Taiwan Committee launched to advance flexible hybrid electronics
German research institute drives flexible electronics innovations
MagnaChip to begin volume production of new automotive display driver IC

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

KLA-Tencor announces new defect inspection systems
07/12/2018KLA-Tencor Corporation announced two new defect inspection products at SEMICON West this week, addressing two key challenges in tool and process monit...
3D-Micromac unveils laser-based high-volume sample preparation solution for semiconductor failure analysis
07/09/2018microPREP 2.0 provides order of magnitude time and cost savings compared to traditional sample...
Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...