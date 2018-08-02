Thermal Test Chip wafers to be available In 8″ wafer form

Thermal Engineering Associates, Inc. (TEA) announces that its Thermal Test Chip (TTC) will soon be available in 8″ (200mm) diameter wafers. This conversion is taking place because –
- Industry is better able to handle 8″ wafers for bumping, thinning, and sawing
- Number of available Unit Cells per wafer is more than doubled
- Wafers can be offered up to 725µm thick to better simulate application chips
- The larger wafer produces more large cell array chips
- Cost per Unit Cell is lowered
For a limited time, TEA is accepting preorders for the 8″ wafer products – both TTC-1001 (1mm x 1mm Unit Cell) and TTC-1002 (2.54mm x 2.54mm Unit Cell) versions – and is offering a price discount on orders of 5 or more wafers of either version. Both versions will be available in Wire Bond or Flip Chip (Bumped) types. Initial delivery is scheduled for February 2019.