Ferdinand-Braun-Institut chooses ClassOne for three additional wet processing tools

ClassOne Technology, global supplier of wet processing equipment for ≤200mm semiconductor manufacturing, announced the sale of three more tools to the Ferdinand-Braun-Institut, Leibniz-Institut für Höchstfrequenztechnik (FBH) in Berlin, Germany. In recent weeks, FBH ordered ClassOne’s high-performance 8-chamber Solstice® electroplating system. Now FBH is ordering three additional wet processing tools from ClassOne, including a refurbished Semitool®Spray Solvent Tool (SST), a Semitool Spray Acid Tool (SAT) and a Trident Spin Rinse Dryer (SRD). FBH is one of the world’s leading research institutes and a producer of III-V compound semiconductors, known for prototyping advanced microwave and optoelectronic devices for communications, energy, health, mobility, and more.

“We’ve put our trust in ClassOne for our entire wet processing line,” said Olaf Krüger, Head of FBH’s Process Technology Department. “They understand the special requirements of compound semiconductor manufacturers like us. ClassOne provides state-of-the-art automated processing tools for 100mm and smaller wafers that allow for high process reproducibility during R&D of novel compound semiconductor devices and ensure compatibility to industrial standards. Plus, they’ve put together a support operation right here in Europe to provide us with everything we need.”

“We see these follow-on orders from FBH as a real vote of confidence, and one that we value highly,” said ClassOne’s CEO Byron Exarcos. “Europe is an important market for us. Which is why we’ve invested heavily to build a world-class customer support structure here, including a strong, experienced process engineering team and a seasoned field service and support group that’s able to cover everything our customers might need, up to and including an extensive inventory of spare parts. So, it’s extremely gratifying to see our European customers really recognizing and making use of our local capabilities.”

“The investment is also paying off in terms of the market share gains we’re seeing,” said Roland Seitz, Director of ClassOne’s European Operations. “European customers continue to tell me ClassOne has moved into leading-supplier position for plating and wet processing equipment for 200mm wafers and below. It’s been the result of high-performance equipment combined with strong customer support and affordable prices. Going forward, the European sales of Solstice plating systems and associated tools are growing at a very rapid pace.”