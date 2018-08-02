FLEX 2019 and MSTC to highlight SMART medtech, transportation and IoT innovations

Flexible and printed electronics innovations and autonomous mobility sensors will take center stage as more than 700 attendees gather for 120 market and technical presentations, 70 exhibits and four short courses at the co-located FLEX 2019 and MEMS & Sensors Technical Congress (MSTC) in Monterey, California, February 18-21, 2019. Click here to register for both events.

Themed Electronics Out of the Box, FLEX 2019, the Flexible & Printed Electronics Conference and Exhibition, will highlight new form factors enabled by advances in flexible, printed and hybrid electronics. MSTC, themed Sensor Systems Enabling Autonomous Mobility, will showcase sensor innovations and emerging applications. The events cover a broad span of new applications and innovation drivers in key markets such as SMART Medtech, SMART Transportation and Internet of Things (IoT).

FLEX and MSTC will unite in the exhibition, opening keynotes, panel discussion, networking events and short courses, with the events featuring separate technical sessions. Attendees will connect with a broad group of subject matter experts and industry innovators.

FLEX 2019 and MSTC 2019 at a Glance

FLEX 2019 technical sessions will spotlight innovations in flexible and printed electronics products, equipment and materials as well as unique electronics applications they deliver – from new battery structures and antennas to bio-medical devices. Follow FLEX 2019 on Twitter: #FLEX2019 and @flextechnews

MSTC 2019 sessions will highlight wearables, point-of-care medical devices, food delivery, agriculture platforms, remote monitoring systems and other applications with stringent sensor, data storage, processing and transmission requirements. Follow MSTC on Twitter: #MSTC2019 and @MEMSGroup

“Advances in flexible electronics, MEMS and sensors have immediate, positive impact on the world we live in,” said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. “FLEX 2019 and MSTC 2019 are the ideal platforms to showcase how sensors harness the power of data and improve our lives.”

The special poster session highlighting student projects related to flexible electronics or MEMS and sensors will be back by popular demand. The posters are evaluated for their scientific methods, command of the subject matter and usefulness of the ideas to the industry. Winners receive cash awards, plaques and recognition at the annual FLEXI Awards ceremony.

Keynotes include: