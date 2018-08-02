FO-WLP panel production becomes a reality

Panel FO-WLP is in production at Powertech Technology, Inc. (PTI) for MediaTek’s power management integrated circuit (PMIC) for smartphone applications. The Samsung Galaxy watch uses the fan-out panel level process (FOPLP) developed by Samsung Electro-Mechanics (SEMCO) to package the application processor and PMIC. Future applications under consideration for panel production include application processors, memory and RF modules. TechSearch International, Inc. details these applications and analyzes monthly panel requirements and planned capacity. Supplier plans are discussed and consortia activities are highlighted.

One of the major market trends in wearable electronics is the shift to smartwatches, which have surpassed shipment numbers for wristbands. Package trends for wearable electronic products are analyzed, including Apple’s new smartwatch using TSMC’s InFO and Samsung’s Galaxy using FOPLP. The latest trends in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets are discussed. A detailed analysis of the change in packages from the previous generation HTC Vive VR system is presented.

A detailed analysis of the OSAT financials is provided with regional growth documented. Board and substrate material requirements for 5G applications are presented.

The latest Advanced Packaging Update is a 45-page report with full references and an accompanying set of 46 PowerPoint slides.

TechSearch International, Inc., founded in 1987, is a market research leader specializing in technology trends in microelectronics packaging and assembly. Multi- and single-client services encompass technology licensing, strategic planning, and market and technology analysis. TechSearch International professionals have an extensive network of more than 18,000 contacts in North America, Asia, and Europe. For more information, contact TechSearch at tel: 512-372-8887 or see www.techsearchinc.com. Follow us on twitter @Jan_TechSearch

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

General industry slowing coupled with geopolitical strife
Semiconductor equipment sales forecast: $62B in 2018 a new record
Global semiconductor sales increase 12.7% year-to-year in October
Process Watch: Monitoring for excursions in automotive fabs
Samsung's big semi capex spending keeps pressure on competition
SEMI unveils industry's first power and compound fab outlook
New Applied Materials R&D center to help customers overcome Moore's Law challenges

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

SiFive recognized as Most Respected Private Semiconductor Company
MIT team invents method to shrink objects to the nanoscale
DRAM growth tops industry ranking in 2018; Outlook dims for 2019
SST and SK hynix system ic partner to expand availability of embedded SuperFlash technology
FO-WLP panel production becomes a reality

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

SiFive recognized as Most Respected Private Semiconductor Company
DRAM growth tops industry ranking in 2018; Outlook dims for 2019
SST and SK hynix system ic partner to expand availability of embedded SuperFlash technology
Ferdinand-Braun-Institut chooses ClassOne for three additional wet processing tools

PACKAGING ARTICLES

FO-WLP panel production becomes a reality
General industry slowing coupled with geopolitical strife
Lattice Semiconductor appoints Glenn O'Rourke as Corporate VP, Global Operations
HEIDENHAIN opens new office on west coast

MEMS ARTICLES

Novel laser technology for microchip-size chemical sensors
Vertiv completes acquisition of MEMS maintenance business
Artificial synapses made from nanowires
Qualcomm launches $100M AI investment fund

LEDS ARTICLES

Seoul Semiconductor wins patent litigation against Everlight in Germany
Colloidal quantum dots make LEDs shine bright in the infrared
Seoul Semiconductor expands patent infringement litigation against LED TV distributor
MiniLED technologies: An adoption, first driven by high-end LCD displays

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

MIT team invents method to shrink objects to the nanoscale
Global demand growth for flat panel display expected to ease through 2021
SMiT makes further investment in a US advanced touch solution company
Seoul Semiconductor expands patent infringement litigation against LED TV distributor

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

KLA-Tencor announces new defect inspection systems
07/12/2018KLA-Tencor Corporation announced two new defect inspection products at SEMICON West this week, addressing two key challenges in tool and process monit...
3D-Micromac unveils laser-based high-volume sample preparation solution for semiconductor failure analysis
07/09/2018microPREP 2.0 provides order of magnitude time and cost savings compared to traditional sample...
Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...