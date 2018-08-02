GIGAPHOTON announces seven major semiconductor chipmakers implement FABSCAPE data products

GIGAPHOTON Inc., a manufacturer of light sources used in semiconductor lithography, announced that following the high level of response to its initial March 2018 announcement of “FABSCAPE™” for the operational monitoring and analysis of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, at least seven major semiconductor chipmakers have been implementing the functionality into their manufacturing within 9 months after FABSCAPE™ was launched.

FABSCAPE™ is an open platform capable of integrating the collection and analysis of operational data for the many and varied devices used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, and also efficiently resolving various problems relating to productivity and yield. With the introduction of FABSCAPE™, customer FAB and the various GIGAPHOTON service bases are connected through the network, enabling real-time monitoring and analysis of the data from each tool. In the future, applications will be provided to solve users’ specific individual issues, and improvement will be made to realize more efficient operation across all semiconductors manufacturing environment.

Katsumi Uranaka, President & CEO of GIGAPHOTON commented, “FABSCAPE™ has received favorable reviews from those customers who have already introduced it, and we are confident that those customers planning to do so will also be very happy with the outcome. GIGAPHOTON will continue to contribute in further productivity improvements for our customers.”