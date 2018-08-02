Global microelectronics experts develop SEMI’s technology leadership series of the Americas

In the face of the microelectronics industry’s unprecedented challenges and opportunities with artificial intelligence (AI) and new markets outside the historic semiconductor audiences, SEMI announces the Technology Leadership Series of the Americas. The seven-part sequence of related strategy and technical conferences comprises the world’s largest and most comprehensive approach for examining and fabricating future innovations that can fuel a higher quality of life for the planet.

As the era begins with the volume of the world’s data doubling every 12-18 months, a global brain trust of hundreds of industry experts has provided inputs for a coherent, step-by-step process that will position the microelectronics industry to navigate the future.

With an objective to reduce learning curves and shorten product times to market, key interest groups have rallied with SEMI in the past 24 months to multiply interactions with the supply chain. In turn, these exchanges are calculated to increase the members’ respective technical ROIs. Technology communities include the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA), FlexTech, MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG), Electronic System Design Alliance, as well as global partner associations such as IEEE and SAE International, which leads technical learning for the mobility industry.

As a result, more than 2,100 global market-related businesses have teamed with SEMI to help structure content for the Technology Leadership Series of the Americas.

Aligned from coast to coast, across a 12-month span, the series is designed to foster the most critical discussions for connecting both the short-term and long-term influences impacting the $2 trillion worth of emerging markets. The series further aims to remove guesswork about which of the world’s rapidly rising number of conferences provides the highest ROI for the senior executive, engineer-scientist and sales manager.

“There’s been lots of talk around AI, its potential enhancements for nearly all markets, and which priorities should be next for maximizing those. To facilitate measurable industry progress, the approach for this series is to fit together the most critical puzzle pieces – strategy, design, new materials and manufacturing technologies – that will deliver the most impactful roadmap for the coming decades,” said David Anderson, president of SEMI Americas and series co-author. “The experts have concluded that focal points identified for these topic-exclusive conferences will each serve as a stepping stone – or enabler – for the roadmap’s most important areas. As with previous industry efforts, what hasn’t changed is that the path to success hinges on collaboration by partners from across the supply chain.”

Target topics will address the leading edges of industry knowledge and practices, including up-to-the-minute market forecasts and deep dives into game-changing issues and advancements. Six strategy and technical conferences will culminate in an unmatched integration of technologies and partners at SEMICON West, July 9-11, 2019, in San Francisco.

The Series’ special conferences are:

  • Industry Strategy Symposium (ISS) Jan. 6-9 – will kick off the new year with analysis of new and emerging demand drivers for new architectures, new logic and memory, new streams of investment and how to advance their arrivals and ensure longevities that enable the next industrial revolution.
  • Flexible & Printed Electronics and MEMS & Sensors Technical Congress (FLEX/MSTC) Feb. 18-21 – the co-located events will provide the most comprehensive technical conference as FLEX focuses on the design and manufacture of flexible electronics, including sensors, IC integration and substrates, while MSTC focuses on the technology behind the trends in MEMS and sensors for autonomous mobility in mobile devices, IOT, drones, and autonomous transportations.
  • Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Conference (ASMC) May 6-9 – will improve the industry’s advanced manufacturing strategies and methodologies through a combined sharing of highlights and insights by device makers, equipment and materials suppliers and academics. Women in Semiconductors will hold their third annual workshop.
  • Strategic Materials Conference (SMC) Sept. 2019 – will share the latest developments from around the world in strategic materials that will be vital for new markets, system creation, heterogeneous integration and packaging.
  • MEMS & Sensors Executive Congress (MSEC) Oct. 2019 – will present how the next generations of MEMS and sensors will be designed and produced to meet on-going growth for emerging markets beyond the historic microelectronics customer base.
  • International Technology Partners Conference (ITPC) Nov. 3-6 – will advance productive trans-pacific relationships to help avoid threatened supply chain prosperity, leveraging thought-leadership and relationship-building programs for executive-level engagement.

At the peak of the collaborative series, SEMICON West 2019 will provide renowned global presenters and hands-on demos, at both strategic and technical levels, for up-to-minute predictions and breakthroughs on upcoming trends and enablers. Based on direction from SEMI’s members, the five vertical application areas of AI and Data, Smart Transportation, MedTech, Smart Manufacturing and Industrial Automation, plus workforce development, will be featured at the semiconductor industry’s flagship event.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

Process Watch: Monitoring for excursions in automotive fabs
Samsung's big semi capex spending keeps pressure on competition
SEMI unveils industry's first power and compound fab outlook
New Applied Materials R&D center to help customers overcome Moore's Law challenges
Layout schema generation: Improving yield ramp during technology development
Micron announces mass production of industry's highest-capacity monolithic memory for mobile applications
Third quarter silicon wafer shipments increase, set new quarterly record

TOP BLOG POSTS

IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day
IFTLE 301 Are Silicon Circuit Boards in our Future?
IEDM 2013 Preview
Intel stands firm on 450mm; challenged by defects at 14nm
High cost per wafer, long design cycles may delay 20nm and beyond
The Second Shoe Drops - Now We Have the Samsung V-NAND Flash
Progress on 450mm at G450C

RECENT ARTICLES

Global demand growth for flat panel display expected to ease through 2021
Colloidal quantum dots make LEDs shine bright in the infrared
Artificial synapses made from nanowires
SEMI launches new semiconductor manufacturing workforce development campaign
CEA-Leti develops circuits for neuromorphic processors that replace CMOS transistor-based TCAM memory with RRAM-based TCAM memory

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

SEMI launches new semiconductor manufacturing workforce development campaign
CEA-Leti develops circuits for neuromorphic processors that replace CMOS transistor-based TCAM memory with RRAM-based TCAM memory
A new light on significantly faster computer memory devices
SEMI welcomes efforts to reduce U.S.-China trade tensions

PACKAGING ARTICLES

CEA-Leti moves 3D sequential integration closer to commercialization
New quantum materials could take computing devices beyond the semiconductor era
CEA-Leti and Silvaco to develop gate-all-around SPICE compact models for circuit design and tech co-optimization
MagnaChip to commence volume production of high-voltage IGBT products for power module

MEMS ARTICLES

Artificial synapses made from nanowires
Qualcomm launches $100M AI investment fund
How microscopic machines can fail in the blink of an eye
STMicroelectronics adds high-quality user-interface design software to free development ecosystem for STM32 microcontrollers

LEDS ARTICLES

Colloidal quantum dots make LEDs shine bright in the infrared
Seoul Semiconductor expands patent infringement litigation against LED TV distributor
MiniLED technologies: An adoption, first driven by high-end LCD displays
EV Group partners with Plessey to drive GaN-on-Silicon monolithic microLED technology for AR applications

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Global demand growth for flat panel display expected to ease through 2021
SMiT makes further investment in a US advanced touch solution company
Seoul Semiconductor expands patent infringement litigation against LED TV distributor
MiniLED technologies: An adoption, first driven by high-end LCD displays

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

KLA-Tencor announces new defect inspection systems
07/12/2018KLA-Tencor Corporation announced two new defect inspection products at SEMICON West this week, addressing two key challenges in tool and process monit...
3D-Micromac unveils laser-based high-volume sample preparation solution for semiconductor failure analysis
07/09/2018microPREP 2.0 provides order of magnitude time and cost savings compared to traditional sample...
Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...