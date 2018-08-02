Global microelectronics experts develop SEMI’s technology leadership series of the Americas

In the face of the microelectronics industry’s unprecedented challenges and opportunities with artificial intelligence (AI) and new markets outside the historic semiconductor audiences, SEMI announces the Technology Leadership Series of the Americas. The seven-part sequence of related strategy and technical conferences comprises the world’s largest and most comprehensive approach for examining and fabricating future innovations that can fuel a higher quality of life for the planet.

As the era begins with the volume of the world’s data doubling every 12-18 months, a global brain trust of hundreds of industry experts has provided inputs for a coherent, step-by-step process that will position the microelectronics industry to navigate the future.

With an objective to reduce learning curves and shorten product times to market, key interest groups have rallied with SEMI in the past 24 months to multiply interactions with the supply chain. In turn, these exchanges are calculated to increase the members’ respective technical ROIs. Technology communities include the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA), FlexTech , MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG), Electronic System Design Alliance , as well as global partner associations such as IEEE and SAE International , which leads technical learning for the mobility industry.

As a result, more than 2,100 global market-related businesses have teamed with SEMI to help structure content for the Technology Leadership Series of the Americas.

Aligned from coast to coast, across a 12-month span, the series is designed to foster the most critical discussions for connecting both the short-term and long-term influences impacting the $2 trillion worth of emerging markets. The series further aims to remove guesswork about which of the world’s rapidly rising number of conferences provides the highest ROI for the senior executive, engineer-scientist and sales manager.

“There’s been lots of talk around AI, its potential enhancements for nearly all markets, and which priorities should be next for maximizing those. To facilitate measurable industry progress, the approach for this series is to fit together the most critical puzzle pieces – strategy, design, new materials and manufacturing technologies – that will deliver the most impactful roadmap for the coming decades,” said David Anderson, president of SEMI Americas and series co-author. “The experts have concluded that focal points identified for these topic-exclusive conferences will each serve as a stepping stone – or enabler – for the roadmap’s most important areas. As with previous industry efforts, what hasn’t changed is that the path to success hinges on collaboration by partners from across the supply chain.”

Target topics will address the leading edges of industry knowledge and practices, including up-to-the-minute market forecasts and deep dives into game-changing issues and advancements. Six strategy and technical conferences will culminate in an unmatched integration of technologies and partners at SEMICON West, July 9-11, 2019, in San Francisco.

The Series’ special conferences are:

Industry Strategy Symposium (ISS) Jan. 6-9 – will kick off the new year with analysis of new and emerging demand drivers for new architectures, new logic and memory, new streams of investment and how to advance their arrivals and ensure longevities that enable the next industrial revolution.

Jan. 6-9 – will kick off the new year with analysis of new and emerging demand drivers for new architectures, new logic and memory, new streams of investment and how to advance their arrivals and ensure longevities that enable the next industrial revolution. Flexible & Printed Electronics and MEMS & Sensors Technical Congress (FLEX/MSTC) Feb. 18-21 – the co-located events will provide the most comprehensive technical conference as FLEX focuses on the design and manufacture of flexible electronics, including sensors, IC integration and substrates, while MSTC focuses on the technology behind the trends in MEMS and sensors for autonomous mobility in mobile devices, IOT, drones, and autonomous transportations.

and Feb. 18-21 – the co-located events will provide the most comprehensive technical conference as FLEX focuses on the design and manufacture of flexible electronics, including sensors, IC integration and substrates, while MSTC focuses on the technology behind the trends in MEMS and sensors for autonomous mobility in mobile devices, IOT, drones, and autonomous transportations. Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Conference (ASMC) May 6-9 – will improve the industry’s advanced manufacturing strategies and methodologies through a combined sharing of highlights and insights by device makers, equipment and materials suppliers and academics. Women in Semiconductors will hold their third annual workshop.

May 6-9 – will improve the industry’s advanced manufacturing strategies and methodologies through a combined sharing of highlights and insights by device makers, equipment and materials suppliers and academics. Women in Semiconductors will hold their third annual workshop. Strategic Materials Conference (SMC) Sept. 2019 – will share the latest developments from around the world in strategic materials that will be vital for new markets, system creation, heterogeneous integration and packaging.

MEMS & Sensors Executive Congress (MSEC) Oct. 2019 – will present how the next generations of MEMS and sensors will be designed and produced to meet on-going growth for emerging markets beyond the historic microelectronics customer base.

Oct. 2019 – will present how the next generations of MEMS and sensors will be designed and produced to meet on-going growth for emerging markets beyond the historic microelectronics customer base. International Technology Partners Conference (ITPC) Nov. 3-6 – will advance productive trans-pacific relationships to help avoid threatened supply chain prosperity, leveraging thought-leadership and relationship-building programs for executive-level engagement.