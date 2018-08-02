Global Semiconductor Alliance announces 2018 GSA Award recipients

The Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) is proud to announce the award recipients honored at the 2018 GSA Awards Dinner Celebration that took place last evening in Santa Clara, California. For almost a quarter century, the GSA Awards have recognized the achievements of top performing semiconductor companies in several categories ranging from outstanding leadership to financial accomplishments, as well as overall respect within the industry.

Individual Awards:

Dr. Morris Chang Exemplary Leadership Award
The GSA’s most prestigious award recognizes individuals, such as its namesake, Dr. Morris Chang, for their exceptional contributions to drive the development, innovation, growth and long-term opportunities for the semiconductor industry. This year’s recipient is Dr. Lisa Su, President and CEO of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

Rising Women of Influence Award
This newly initiated award recognizes and profiles the next generation of women leaders in the semiconductor industry that are believed to be rising to top executive roles within their organizations. This year’s award was presented to Vanitha Kumar, Vice President of Software Engineering at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Company Awards:

Most Respected Public Semiconductor Companies
GSA members identified the winners in this category by casting ballots for the industry’s most respected companies, judged for their vision, technology and market leadership. Below are this year’s recipients:

Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Achieving Greater than $5 Billion in Annual Sales:

NVIDIA Corporation

Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Achieving $1 Billion to $5 Billion in Annual Sales:

Marvell Semiconductor

Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Achieving $500 Million to $1 Billion in Annual Sales:

Silicon Labs

Most Respected Emerging Public Semiconductor Company Achieving $100 Million to $500 Million in Annual Sales:

Nordic Semiconductor

Most Respected Private Company:

SiFive Inc.

Best Financially Managed Semiconductor Companies
T

hese awards are derived from a broad evaluation of the financial health and performance of public fabless and IDM semiconductor companies. Below are this year’s recipients:

Best Financially Managed Company Achieving up to $1 Billion in Annual Sales:

Holtek Semiconductor Inc.

Best Financially Managed Semiconductor Company Achieving Greater than $1 Billion in Annual Sales:

Micron Technology, Inc.

Start-Up to Watch
GSA’s Private Awards Committee, comprised of successful executives, entrepreneurs and venture capitalists, chose the winner by identifying a promising startup that has demonstrated the potential to positively change its market or the industry through innovation and market application. This year’s winner is Movandi.

As a global organization, the GSA recognizes outstanding companies headquartered in the Europe/Middle East/Africa and Asia-Pacific regions having a global impact and demonstrating a strong vision, portfolio and market leadership. Two awards were presented in this category:

Outstanding Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Company

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Outstanding EMEA Semiconductor Company

Infineon Technologies AG

Analyst Favorite Semiconductor Company
Two analyst pick awards were presented based on technology and financial performance as well as future projections:

NVIDIA Corporation was chosen by Rajvindra Gill, Managing Director at Needham & Company, LLC

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) was chosen by Mark Lipacis, Managing Director at Jefferies, LLC
This year’s ceremony was attended by close to 1500 global executives in the semiconductor and technology industries.

