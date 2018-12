FD-SOI: An Optimal Technology for Integrated IoT and 5G Designs

Thursday, December 13, 2018 at 1 p.m. Eastern

As digital-centric scaling pursues solutions in 3D device architectures such as gate-all-around (GAA) transistors, most applications in new leading-edge growth markets such as Edge AI/ML, IoT, automotive and 5G mmWave demand post-bulk processing power and also next-generation analog and RF performance. This webinar is an overview of production-proven fully-depleted silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI), the only post-bulk planar transistor technology. We will explain and demonstrate how FD-SOI delivers FinFET-like performance, excellent mismatch and noise characteristics and best-in-class Ft and Fmax required for energy-efficient mmWave applications.

