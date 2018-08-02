GOWIN Semiconductor opens European office

GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., an innovator of programmable logic devices, announces the expansion of its global sales operations into the EMEA region. Based in the UK, the operation is managed by recently appointed Mike Furnival, Director of Sales, EMEA and General Manager of GOWIN Semiconductor (Europe). Previously, Mike Furnival held similar senior positions at XMOS Ltd. and Lattice Semiconductor UK Ltd.

“We are truly excited to be expanding our global sales activities into EMEA,” said Jason Zhu, CEO of GOWIN Semiconductor Corp. “Today, EMEA remains a very important territory for innovation, design, and quality product development, especially in the communication, industrial and automotive marketplaces. We are convinced that this expansion will significantly enhance GOWIN’s ability to demonstrate its leadership position in our fast-growing FPGA business and having Mike’s experience and knowledge onboard will ensure that our customers receive the best possible sales support activity.”

Newly appointed Mike Furnival added, “I am delighted to be joining GOWIN at such an interesting and important time in the Company’s development. I have been extremely impressed by what GOWIN has achieved thus far and am excited by the prospect of significantly contributing to its future success which I believe will be to the benefit of customers and partners alike.”

About GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.
Founded in 2014, Gowin Semiconductor Corp., headquartered with major R&D in China, has the vision to accelerate customer innovation worldwide with our programmable solutions. We focus on optimizing our products and removing barriers for customers using programmable logic devices. Our commitment to technology and quality enables customers to reduce the total cost of ownership from using FPGA on their production boards. Our offerings include a broad portfolio of programmable logic devices, design software, intellectual property (IP) cores, reference designs, and development kits. We strive to serve customers in the consumer, industrial, communication, medical, and automotive markets worldwide.

