IBM expands strategic partnership with Samsung to include 7nm chip manufacturing

IBM (NYSE:  IBM) today announced an agreement with Samsung to manufacture 7-nanometer (nm) microprocessors for IBM Power Systems, IBM Z and LinuxONE, high-performance computing (HPC) systems, and cloud offerings.

The agreement combines Samsung’s industry-leading semiconductor manufacturing with IBM’s high-performance CPU designs. This combination is being designed to drive unmatched systems performance, including acceleration, memory and I/O bandwidth, encryption and compression speed, as well as system scaling. It positions IBM and Samsung as strategic partners leading the new era of high-performance computing specifically designed for AI.

“At IBM, our first priority is our clients,” said John Acocella, Vice President of Enterprise Systems and Technology Development for IBM Systems. “IBM selected Samsung to build our next generation of microprocessors because they share our level of commitment to the performance, reliability, security, and innovation that will position our clients for continued success on the next generation of IBM hardware.”

Today’s announcement also expands and extends the 15-year strategic process technology R&D partnership between the two companies which, as part of IBM’s Research Alliance, includes many industry firsts such as the first NanoSheet Device innovation for sub 5nm, the production of the industry’s first 7nm test chip and the first High-K Metal Gate foundry manufacturing. IBM’s Research Alliance ecosystem continues to define the leadership roadmap for the semiconductor industry.

“We are excited to expand our decade-long strategic relationship with IBM with our 7nm EUV process technology,” said Ryan Lee, Vice President of Foundry Marketing at Samsung Electronics. “This collaboration is an important milestone for Samsung’s foundry business as it signifies confidence in Samsung’s cutting-edge high performance EUV process technology.”

Samsung is a member of the OpenPOWER Foundation, a vendor ecosystem facilitating the development of IBM Power architecture-based customized servers, networking and storage for future data centers and cloud computing. Samsung is also a member of the Q Network to help advance the understanding of applications software in quantum computing for the industry.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

Microcontamination, despite high yield, can cause long-term reliability issues
Total fab equipment spending reverses course, growth outlook revised downward
General industry slowing coupled with geopolitical strife
Semiconductor equipment sales forecast: $62B in 2018 a new record
Global semiconductor sales increase 12.7% year-to-year in October
Process Watch: Monitoring for excursions in automotive fabs
Samsung's big semi capex spending keeps pressure on competition

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

IBM expands strategic partnership with Samsung to include 7nm chip manufacturing
Development of MEMS sensor chip equipped with ultra-high quality diamond cantilevers
Would Apple change the power GaN world?
Microcontamination, despite high yield, can cause long-term reliability issues
Two industry veterans recognized at SEMICON Japan for longtime contributions to SEMI Standards

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

IBM expands strategic partnership with Samsung to include 7nm chip manufacturing
Microcontamination, despite high yield, can cause long-term reliability issues
Two industry veterans recognized at SEMICON Japan for longtime contributions to SEMI Standards
Study on low noise, high-performance transistors may bring innovations in electronics

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Would Apple change the power GaN world?
Assessing the promise of gallium oxide as an ultrawide bandgap semiconductor
JEDEC updates groundbreaking high bandwidth memory standard
FO-WLP panel production becomes a reality

MEMS ARTICLES

Development of MEMS sensor chip equipped with ultra-high quality diamond cantilevers
FLEX 2019 and MSTC to highlight SMART medtech, transportation and IoT innovations
Graphene's magic is in the defects
Novel laser technology for microchip-size chemical sensors

LEDS ARTICLES

Technique allows integration of single-crystal hybrid perovskites into electronics
Seoul Semiconductor wins patent litigation against Everlight in Germany
Colloidal quantum dots make LEDs shine bright in the infrared
Seoul Semiconductor expands patent infringement litigation against LED TV distributor

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

FLEX 2019 and MSTC to highlight SMART medtech, transportation and IoT innovations
Bigger screen TVs surged in the third quarter of 2018
MIT team invents method to shrink objects to the nanoscale
Global demand growth for flat panel display expected to ease through 2021

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

KLA-Tencor announces new defect inspection systems
07/12/2018KLA-Tencor Corporation announced two new defect inspection products at SEMICON West this week, addressing two key challenges in tool and process monit...
3D-Micromac unveils laser-based high-volume sample preparation solution for semiconductor failure analysis
07/09/2018microPREP 2.0 provides order of magnitude time and cost savings compared to traditional sample...
Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...