Lam Research announces Martin Anstice resigns as CEO

Lam Research Corporation (Nasdaq: LRCX) today announced that the Board of Directors has accepted Martin Anstice’s resignation as chief executive officer and a member of the Board and has named Tim Archer president and chief executive officer (CEO) effective immediately. Mr. Archer has also been appointed to the Board of Directors of Lam Research. Prior to this appointment, Mr. Archer was the company’s president and chief operating officer (COO).

Mr. Anstice resigned as the company investigates allegations of misconduct in the workplace and conduct inconsistent with the company’s core values, including allegations about Mr. Anstice. The alleged conduct did not involve financial misconduct, nor did it relate to questions regarding the integrity of the company’s financial systems or controls. Upon learning of the allegations, the Board of Directors formed a committee of independent directors led by Lead Independent Director Abhi Talwalkar to conduct an investigation of the allegations, which is ongoing. The independent directors retained an external law firm to assist with the investigation. Mr. Anstice will be leaving the company without receiving any severance benefits.

Mr. Archer was appointed president and COO of Lam Research in January 2018, after serving as COO since June 2012 when Lam completed its acquisition of Novellus Systems, Inc. He joined Novellus in 1994 and held numerous positions throughout his tenure there, including serving as COO at the time of the acquisition by Lam Research.

“The board believes strongly in Lam’s vision and strategy. With Martin’s resignation, we are implementing our existing succession plan in which Tim was designated to succeed Martin. We are confident that Tim is the right leader to execute on the company’s strategic agenda and drive success in the coming years,” said Mr. Talwalkar. “Since joining us over six years ago with the acquisition of Novellus, Tim has been instrumental in leading Lam Research through a period of transformational growth, and we are confident our company and stakeholders will continue to prosper under Tim’s leadership.”

Mr. Archer commented, “I am honored to lead Lam Research at a time of great opportunity for our company. Lam has industry-leading technologies and is well-positioned to capitalize on the multiple demand drivers for the semiconductor industry. We are committed to our long-term strategy of value creation for our customers, employees, business partners, and stockholders.”

Mr. Talwalkar added, “Lam Research takes all allegations of misconduct seriously. An integral part of the culture of Lam Research is our commitment to provide a safe and positive work environment where each of our employees has the opportunity to thrive. The company has policies in place to support and enforce this commitment.”

Lam Research also reaffirms its financial guidance for the December 2018 quarter, as communicated in the press release dated October 16, 2018. An update to our financial performance and business outlook will be provided at our customary quarterly earnings call on January 23, 2019.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

Global semiconductor sales increase 12.7% year-to-year in October
Process Watch: Monitoring for excursions in automotive fabs
Samsung's big semi capex spending keeps pressure on competition
SEMI unveils industry's first power and compound fab outlook
New Applied Materials R&D center to help customers overcome Moore's Law challenges
Layout schema generation: Improving yield ramp during technology development
Micron announces mass production of industry's highest-capacity monolithic memory for mobile applications

TOP BLOG POSTS

IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day
IFTLE 301 Are Silicon Circuit Boards in our Future?
IEDM 2013 Preview
Intel stands firm on 450mm; challenged by defects at 14nm
High cost per wafer, long design cycles may delay 20nm and beyond
The Second Shoe Drops - Now We Have the Samsung V-NAND Flash
Progress on 450mm at G450C

RECENT ARTICLES

Microtronic announces new informational tech bulletin series on optimizing semiconductor macro defect wafer inspection
Global Semiconductor Alliance announces 2018 GSA Award recipients
Two-dimensional materials skip the energy barrier by growing one row at a time
Iron-rich lamellae in the semiconductor
Global semiconductor sales increase 12.7% year-to-year in October

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Microtronic announces new informational tech bulletin series on optimizing semiconductor macro defect wafer inspection
Global Semiconductor Alliance announces 2018 GSA Award recipients
Iron-rich lamellae in the semiconductor
Global semiconductor sales increase 12.7% year-to-year in October

PACKAGING ARTICLES

CEA-Leti moves 3D sequential integration closer to commercialization
New quantum materials could take computing devices beyond the semiconductor era
CEA-Leti and Silvaco to develop gate-all-around SPICE compact models for circuit design and tech co-optimization
MagnaChip to commence volume production of high-voltage IGBT products for power module

MEMS ARTICLES

Vertiv completes acquisition of MEMS maintenance business
Artificial synapses made from nanowires
Qualcomm launches $100M AI investment fund
How microscopic machines can fail in the blink of an eye

LEDS ARTICLES

Colloidal quantum dots make LEDs shine bright in the infrared
Seoul Semiconductor expands patent infringement litigation against LED TV distributor
MiniLED technologies: An adoption, first driven by high-end LCD displays
EV Group partners with Plessey to drive GaN-on-Silicon monolithic microLED technology for AR applications

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Global demand growth for flat panel display expected to ease through 2021
SMiT makes further investment in a US advanced touch solution company
Seoul Semiconductor expands patent infringement litigation against LED TV distributor
MiniLED technologies: An adoption, first driven by high-end LCD displays

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

KLA-Tencor announces new defect inspection systems
07/12/2018KLA-Tencor Corporation announced two new defect inspection products at SEMICON West this week, addressing two key challenges in tool and process monit...
3D-Micromac unveils laser-based high-volume sample preparation solution for semiconductor failure analysis
07/09/2018microPREP 2.0 provides order of magnitude time and cost savings compared to traditional sample...
Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...