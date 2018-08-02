MagnaChip offers third generation 0.18 micron bipolar-CMOS-DMOS process technology

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (“MagnaChip” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MX), a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products, announced today it now offers foundry customers its third generation 0.18 micron Bipolar-CMOS-DMOS (BCD) process technology. The technology is highly suitable for PMIC, DC-DC converters, battery charger ICs, protection ICs, motor driver ICs, LED driver ICs and audio amplifiers. The third generation 0.18 micron BCD process technology offers improved specific on-resistance (Rsp) of power LDMOS (Laterally Diffused Metal Oxide Semiconductor) that operates up to 40V with simplified manufacturing steps.

Demand is increasing for high-performance and power-efficient Power ICs processed in BCD technology in order to reduce the number of components in power modules by having multiple functions in one chip. In BCD technologies, the Rsp characteristics of power LDMOS is a key performance parameter because BCD technology with lower Rsp LDMOS helps reduce chip size and power loss of power ICs. MagnaChip has been improving the Rsp of power LDMOS for last ten years. Now, by process and device architecture optimization, MagnaChip’s third generation 0.18 micron BCD process technology reduces the Rsp by approximately 30%, as compared to the previous generation.

BCD technology requirements vary for different applications and IC design schemes. To cover various requirements, MagnaChip adopted the modular process concept that can generate diverse combinations of 1.8V, 5V, and 12~40V transistors. In addition to the current device combinations, MagnaChip intends to release new devices in 2019, such as: tailored LDMOS devices optimized for a specific range of operational voltages and LDMOS devices with low Vgs (bias between gate to source) that are suitable for power ICs with strict operational voltage limits and other operating at high frequencies.

The third generation BCD process technology offers various optional devices to enhance design integration and flexibility. The optional devices include a high performance bipolar transistor, Zener diode, high resistance poly resistor with no additional photo layer, tantalum nitride resistor with low temperature coefficient, metal-insulator-metal capacitor, metal-oxide-metal capacitor, electrical fuse, and multi-time programmable memory.

To support power ICs for more stringent reliability requirements, as in automotive applications, this third generation BCD process technology was qualified based on the automotive grade qualification specification of AEC-Q100 with Grade1 temperature conditions between -40 to 125 °C.

YJ Kim, Chief Executive Officer of MagnaChip, commented, “Our third generation 0.18 micron BCD process technology with low specific on-resistance is highly suitable for many power IC applications because it helps reduce chip size and improve power efficiency. And we will continue to improve the performance of our BCD technology, as it will help our customers increase the competitiveness of their products.”