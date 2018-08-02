Micron delivers industry’s highest-capacity monolithic mobile memory for MediaTek’s newest Helio smartphone platform

Micron Technology, Inc., (Nasdaq: MU) a developer of memory and storage solutions, today announced that its monolithic 12Gb low-power double data rate 4X (LPDDR4X) DRAM has been validated for use in MediaTek’s new Helio P90 smartphone platform reference design. Micron’s LPDDR4X is capable of delivering up to 12GB1 of low-power DRAM (LPDRAM) in a single smartphone device. By stacking up to eight die in a single package, it offers double the memory capacity without increasing the footprint compared to the previous generation product.

Use of enhanced mobile applications has accelerated consumer demand for compute and data-intensive attributes in handheld devices. This increase in demand has generated the need for high-value memory solutions that are capable of delivering the full potential of user features in next-generation smartphones. As the industry’s highest-capacity monolithic mobile memory, Micron’s LPDDR4X enables manufacturers of smartphones to deliver the benefits of high-resolution imaging, use of artificial intelligence (AI) for image optimization and multimedia features through its industry-leading bandwidth, capacity and power efficiency.

“Micron is committed to advancing the compute and data processing capabilities of smartphones and other edge devices, working with chipset vendors like MediaTek,” said Dr. Raj Talluri, senior vice president and general manager of the Mobile Business Unit at Micron Technology. “Our 12Gb monolithic LPDDR4X will unleash exciting new mobile applications in artificial intelligence and multimedia that will be further boosted by the availability of 5G.”

MediaTek’s Helio P90 smartphone chipset comes with the company’s most powerful AI technology to date — APU 2.0 — an innovative fusion AI architecture designed for powerful AI and gaming user experiences.

“MediaTek’s new Helio P90 smartphone platform delivers industry-leading performance for AI and imaging applications while maintaining power efficiency,” said Martin Lin, deputy general manager of MediaTek’s wireless communications business. “With its LPDDR4X, Micron supports our commitment to developing advanced technologies for smartphone platforms that enable richer mobile experiences.”

Micron LPDDR4X memory enables MediaTek to deliver the industry’s fastest LPDDR4 clock speeds and key improvements in power consumption to advance performance within mobile devices for next-generation applications. By achieving data rate speeds up to 4266 megabits per second (Mb/s) and delivering high density within a thin package, LPDDR4X is capable of meeting future needs of edge-AI data processing. High data rate speeds helps reduce data transaction workloads by performing machine learning on the device while still contributing to AI training in the cloud. As 5G mobile technology nears deployment, these capabilities will further enable more immersive and seamless experiences for mobile device users by supporting higher data rates and real-time data processing.

The new MediaTek Helio P90 smartphone chipset with Micron LPDDR4X technology will be incorporated into mobile devices and is expected to enter mass production in summer 2019.