Micron delivers industry’s highest-capacity monolithic mobile memory for MediaTek’s newest Helio smartphone platform

Micron Technology, Inc., (Nasdaq: MU) a developer of memory and storage solutions, today announced that its monolithic 12Gb low-power double data rate 4X (LPDDR4X) DRAM has been validated for use in MediaTek’s new Helio P90 smartphone platform reference design. Micron’s LPDDR4X is capable of delivering up to 12GB1 of low-power DRAM (LPDRAM) in a single smartphone device. By stacking up to eight die in a single package, it offers double the memory capacity without increasing the footprint compared to the previous generation product.

Use of enhanced mobile applications has accelerated consumer demand for compute and data-intensive attributes in handheld devices. This increase in demand has generated the need for high-value memory solutions that are capable of delivering the full potential of user features in next-generation smartphones. As the industry’s highest-capacity monolithic mobile memory, Micron’s LPDDR4X enables manufacturers of smartphones to deliver the benefits of high-resolution imaging, use of artificial intelligence (AI) for image optimization and multimedia features through its industry-leading bandwidth, capacity and power efficiency.

“Micron is committed to advancing the compute and data processing capabilities of smartphones and other edge devices, working with chipset vendors like MediaTek,” said Dr. Raj Talluri, senior vice president and general manager of the Mobile Business Unit at Micron Technology. “Our 12Gb monolithic LPDDR4X will unleash exciting new mobile applications in artificial intelligence and multimedia that will be further boosted by the availability of 5G.”

MediaTek’s Helio P90 smartphone chipset comes with the company’s most powerful AI technology to date — APU 2.0 — an innovative fusion AI architecture designed for powerful AI and gaming user experiences.

“MediaTek’s new Helio P90 smartphone platform delivers industry-leading performance for AI and imaging applications while maintaining power efficiency,” said Martin Lin, deputy general manager of MediaTek’s wireless communications business. “With its LPDDR4X, Micron supports our commitment to developing advanced technologies for smartphone platforms that enable richer mobile experiences.”

Micron LPDDR4X memory enables MediaTek to deliver the industry’s fastest LPDDR4 clock speeds and key improvements in power consumption to advance performance within mobile devices for next-generation applications. By achieving data rate speeds up to 4266 megabits per second (Mb/s) and delivering high density within a thin package, LPDDR4X is capable of meeting future needs of edge-AI data processing. High data rate speeds helps reduce data transaction workloads by performing machine learning on the device while still contributing to AI training in the cloud. As 5G mobile technology nears deployment, these capabilities will further enable more immersive and seamless experiences for mobile device users by supporting higher data rates and real-time data processing.

The new MediaTek Helio P90 smartphone chipset with Micron LPDDR4X technology will be incorporated into mobile devices and is expected to enter mass production in summer 2019.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

General industry slowing coupled with geopolitical strife
Semiconductor equipment sales forecast: $62B in 2018 a new record
Global semiconductor sales increase 12.7% year-to-year in October
Process Watch: Monitoring for excursions in automotive fabs
Samsung's big semi capex spending keeps pressure on competition
SEMI unveils industry's first power and compound fab outlook
New Applied Materials R&D center to help customers overcome Moore's Law challenges

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

SiFive recognized as Most Respected Private Semiconductor Company
MIT team invents method to shrink objects to the nanoscale
DRAM growth tops industry ranking in 2018; Outlook dims for 2019
SST and SK hynix system ic partner to expand availability of embedded SuperFlash technology
FO-WLP panel production becomes a reality

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

SiFive recognized as Most Respected Private Semiconductor Company
DRAM growth tops industry ranking in 2018; Outlook dims for 2019
SST and SK hynix system ic partner to expand availability of embedded SuperFlash technology
Ferdinand-Braun-Institut chooses ClassOne for three additional wet processing tools

PACKAGING ARTICLES

FO-WLP panel production becomes a reality
General industry slowing coupled with geopolitical strife
Lattice Semiconductor appoints Glenn O'Rourke as Corporate VP, Global Operations
HEIDENHAIN opens new office on west coast

MEMS ARTICLES

Novel laser technology for microchip-size chemical sensors
Vertiv completes acquisition of MEMS maintenance business
Artificial synapses made from nanowires
Qualcomm launches $100M AI investment fund

LEDS ARTICLES

Seoul Semiconductor wins patent litigation against Everlight in Germany
Colloidal quantum dots make LEDs shine bright in the infrared
Seoul Semiconductor expands patent infringement litigation against LED TV distributor
MiniLED technologies: An adoption, first driven by high-end LCD displays

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

MIT team invents method to shrink objects to the nanoscale
Global demand growth for flat panel display expected to ease through 2021
SMiT makes further investment in a US advanced touch solution company
Seoul Semiconductor expands patent infringement litigation against LED TV distributor

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

KLA-Tencor announces new defect inspection systems
07/12/2018KLA-Tencor Corporation announced two new defect inspection products at SEMICON West this week, addressing two key challenges in tool and process monit...
3D-Micromac unveils laser-based high-volume sample preparation solution for semiconductor failure analysis
07/09/2018microPREP 2.0 provides order of magnitude time and cost savings compared to traditional sample...
Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...