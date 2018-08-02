Mobile Semiconductor introduces a 22nm FDX (FDSOI) ULP memory compiler

Today, Mobile Semiconductor announced their new 22nm FDX ULP (Ultra Low Power) Memory Compiler complete with a comprehensive set of features that cement their leadership position in FDX Memory Compiler offerings.

This new Memory Compiler offers an Ultra-Low Power mode at 0.65V that is useful to a wide range of wearable and battery powered devices.  The 22nm FDX ULP joins their expanding 22nm FDX Memory Compiler family that currently covers a wide range of speeds, power requirements, and ultra-low leakage offerings.  The 22nm ULP product draws from the expertise developed over the past three years with our successful 28nm and 55nm Memory Compilers.

Cameron Fisher, CEO and Founder of Mobile Semiconductor, said, “We believe our approach to anticipating the needs of engineers, and building in industry leading features, set us apart.  Examples mentioned by current customers includes low power level shifters and isolation cells.  Without these features, the designer cannot power off the memory entirely resulting in wasted energy and a substandard product.  Mobile Semiconductor Memory Compilers truly allow for complete power down and rapid start-up.”

The Mobile Semiconductor / GlobalFoundries 22FDX platform include 100% of what a design team demands:

  • 0.65V and 0.5V Logic Support
  • Integrated Power Solutions
  • Output Isolation
  • Multiple Power Modes
  • Single Port and Register File Compilers
  • Pseudo Dual Port Support
  • Flexible Reverse Body Bias Support

Fisher continued, “Mobile Semiconductor remains the leader in providing low power memory complier solutions.  But it’s not enough to have a feature rich offering on one product like the 22nm FDX ULP, we also believe that it’s our obligation to provide a range of other products such as 28nm and 55nm AND to design them with the features that best support the demands of the market segments.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

Microcontamination, despite high yield, can cause long-term reliability issues
Total fab equipment spending reverses course, growth outlook revised downward
General industry slowing coupled with geopolitical strife
Semiconductor equipment sales forecast: $62B in 2018 a new record
Global semiconductor sales increase 12.7% year-to-year in October
Process Watch: Monitoring for excursions in automotive fabs
Samsung's big semi capex spending keeps pressure on competition

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

Intevac announces significant increase in photonics backlog
MagnaChip offers third generation 0.18 micron bipolar-CMOS-DMOS process technology
Mobile Semiconductor introduces a 22nm FDX (FDSOI) ULP memory compiler
IBM expands strategic partnership with Samsung to include 7nm chip manufacturing
Development of MEMS sensor chip equipped with ultra-high quality diamond cantilevers

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

MagnaChip offers third generation 0.18 micron bipolar-CMOS-DMOS process technology
Mobile Semiconductor introduces a 22nm FDX (FDSOI) ULP memory compiler
IBM expands strategic partnership with Samsung to include 7nm chip manufacturing
Microcontamination, despite high yield, can cause long-term reliability issues

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Intevac announces significant increase in photonics backlog
Would Apple change the power GaN world?
Assessing the promise of gallium oxide as an ultrawide bandgap semiconductor
JEDEC updates groundbreaking high bandwidth memory standard

MEMS ARTICLES

Development of MEMS sensor chip equipped with ultra-high quality diamond cantilevers
FLEX 2019 and MSTC to highlight SMART medtech, transportation and IoT innovations
Graphene's magic is in the defects
Novel laser technology for microchip-size chemical sensors

LEDS ARTICLES

Technique allows integration of single-crystal hybrid perovskites into electronics
Seoul Semiconductor wins patent litigation against Everlight in Germany
Colloidal quantum dots make LEDs shine bright in the infrared
Seoul Semiconductor expands patent infringement litigation against LED TV distributor

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

FLEX 2019 and MSTC to highlight SMART medtech, transportation and IoT innovations
Bigger screen TVs surged in the third quarter of 2018
MIT team invents method to shrink objects to the nanoscale
Global demand growth for flat panel display expected to ease through 2021

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

KLA-Tencor announces new defect inspection systems
07/12/2018KLA-Tencor Corporation announced two new defect inspection products at SEMICON West this week, addressing two key challenges in tool and process monit...
3D-Micromac unveils laser-based high-volume sample preparation solution for semiconductor failure analysis
07/09/2018microPREP 2.0 provides order of magnitude time and cost savings compared to traditional sample...
Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...