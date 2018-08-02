North American semiconductor equipment industry posts November 2018 billings

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted $1.94 billion in billings worldwide in November 2018 (three-month average basis), according to the November Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) Billings Report published today by SEMI . The billings figure is 4.2 percent lower than the final October 2018 level of $2.03 billion, and is 5.3 percent lower than the November 2017 billings level of $2.05 billion.

“For the first time in over two years, billings of North American equipment manufacturers are down relative to the same month the year before,” said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. “After reaching historical revenues earlier this year, billings activity is decelerating in line with weaker growth expectations for 2019.”

The SEMI Billings report uses three-month moving averages of worldwide billings for North American-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers. Billings figures are in millions of U.S. dollars.

Billings

(3-mo. avg.) Year-Over-Year June 2018 $2,484.3 8.0% July 2018 $2,377.9 4.8% August 2018 $2,236.8 2.5% September 2018 (final) $2,078.6 1.2% October 2018 (final) $2,029.2 0.5% November 2018 (prelim) $1,943.9 5.3%

Source: SEMI ( www.semi.org ), December 2018