SEMICON Japan 2018 opens tomorrow focusing on SMART applications

SEMICON Japan 2018 , the largest and most influential event for the electronics manufacturing supply chain in Japan with more than 70,000 attendees expected, opens tomorrow at Tokyo Big Sight. Themed “Dreams Start Here,” The Dec. 12-14 exposition and conference gathers industry leaders and visionaries for insights into the latest technologies, innovations and trends in the electronics industry, including emerging opportunities in SMART applications and the all-new SMART Application Zone.

With artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) transforming industries and applications, Japan is uniquely positioned to meet the electronics industry’s new demands with a strong customer basis in automotive and robotics, and considerable 200mm and smaller wafer fab capacity for the MCU, logic, power, and MEMS and sensor devices key to SMART applications.

The SuperTHEATER highlights SEMICON Japan with seven forums in three days:

Opening keynotes on an “Alternative Future Envisioned by New Leaders” feature Motoi Ishibashi, CTO at Rhizomatiks , and Toru Nishikawa, president and CEO at Preferred Networks

, and Toru Nishikawa, president and CEO at Semiconductor Executive Forum with “Executive Viewpoints from Three Top SMART Era Companies: Toshiba Memory, GLOBALFOUNDIRES and Qualcomm

and SEMI Market Forum, “Growing China and Global Semiconductor Ecosystem,” with presenters from IHS Markit and SEMI

and SMART Transportation Summit, “Future Created by SMART Innovation,” with executives from Toyota, Honda, Denso, Bosch and Infinion

and SMART Technology Forum, “The Front Line of AI,” with speakers from The University of Tokyo, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services and DefinedCrowd

and Manufacturing Innovation Forum, “The Front Line of EUV lithography,” with ASML, Carl Zeiss and Xilinx

and Mirai Vision Forum, “Technology and the Future of the Body,” with speakers from Leave a Nest, MELTIN MMI and Man-Machine Synergy Effectors

SMART Application Zone

On the SEMICON Japan show floor, 70 companies will exhibit in the new SMART Application Zone in East Hall 3. Connecting SMART industries with the semiconductor supply chain, the SMART Application Zone will showcase emerging technologies and vertical product applications generating new semiconductor demand across SMART Transportation and SMART Manufacturing. Key exhibitors include:

SMART Transportation – Bosch, Tesla Motors and Toyota Motor

and SMART Manufacturing – IBM, Japan Semiconductor, Lapis Semiconductor, Microsoft, NEC, Preferred Networks, Sony, SAS and SIEMENS