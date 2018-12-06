SiFive recognized as Most Respected Private Semiconductor Company

SiFive, the provider of commercial RISC-V processor IP, today announced it has been recognized as the 2018 Most Respected Private Semiconductor Company by the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) at the GSA awards dinner on Dec. 6, 2018. This recognition caps a momentous year for the company, in which SiFive has experienced unprecedented growth.

“SiFive’s unique model makes it one of the most exciting and revolutionary emerging companies in the industry today and accordingly their peers have chosen them as the Most Respected Private Semiconductor Company,” said Jodi Shelton, GSA President. “The GSA is proud to honor them with this award which is a recognition of their leadership in the RISC-V ecosystem and its innovative cloud-based design platform. We look forward to their continuous leadership in pushing open hardware to address the burgeoning global opportunities.”

The GSA Most Respected Private Semiconductor Company award honors companies that garner the most respect from the industry in terms of its products, vision and future opportunities. Since its founding in 2015, SiFive has grown its Core Series IP to seven distinct 32- and 64-bit product lines, suitable for use in real-time, embedded and high end, linux application use cases. At the RISC-V Summit earlier this month, more than 10 SiFive partners showcased a wide array of prototypes and demo devices. The company also has grown from its core founding employees to more than 300 people, and established a robust set of partnerships including TSMC, Cadence and Microsoft. In total, SiFive recently secured significant double-digit design wins across their Core IP 2, 3, 5, and 7 Series. Of those, over 10 design wins alone were for their highly successful E2 Core IP Series. SiFive will be announcing further details in the coming weeks.

“To be honored by the GSA as the most respected privately held company in the industry less than three years after our launch is quite rewarding,” said Naveed Sherwani, CEO, SiFive. “This industry recognition is a rewarding validation of SiFive’s mission to lead the paradigm shift under way in the silicon industry as it looks for the next wave of innovation. I am so proud of our team for their efforts to push the boundaries of what’s possible every day.”