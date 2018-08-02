Silicon Labs joins Semiconductor Industry Association

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), representing U.S. leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research, today announced the addition of Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) as an SIA member. Silicon Labs President and CEO Tyson Tuttle was elected to the SIA board of directors at the association’s board meeting on Nov. 29. Silicon Labs joins several other companies that have become SIA members within the last year: Cree, NVIDIA, Xilinx, Arm, SK Hynix, and KLA-Tencor.

“Silicon Labs is a major player and leading voice in our industry, and we’re thrilled to have them in the SIA tent,” said John Neuffer, SIA President and CEO. “SIA has a 40-year history of advancing the semiconductor industry’s interests in Washington and capitals around the world. Our work to advance policies that will promote growth and innovation in our industry will be greatly strengthened by the addition of Silicon Labs as a member, and we are excited to welcome Tyson Tuttle to the SIA board.”

Tyson Tuttle has been instrumental in shaping Silicon Labs’ strategic and technological direction for more than 20 years. After becoming CEO in 2012, Tyson laid the foundation for a cultural shift to serve broad-based markets with a greater emphasis on software and tools, enabling customers to simplify IoT system design. As CEO, Tyson has transformed Silicon Labs into a leading provider of IoT connectivity solutions, with more than half of the company’s revenue stemming from the IoT. He has more than 25 years of semiconductor experience and holds more than 70 patents in RF and mixed-signal IC design. Tyson received a B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering in 1989 from Johns Hopkins University and an M.S. degree in Electrical Engineering in 1992 from UCLA.

“Smart government policy is critical to the continued strength of the semiconductor industry, the tech sector, and the broader economy,” said Tuttle. “It is a true pleasure to represent Silicon Labs on the SIA board and to work alongside my colleagues to make meaningful progress on issues of great importance to us all.”