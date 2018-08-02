Silicon Labs joins Semiconductor Industry Association

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), representing U.S. leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research, today announced the addition of Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) as an SIA member. Silicon Labs President and CEO Tyson Tuttle was elected to the SIA board of directors at the association’s board meeting on Nov. 29. Silicon Labs joins several other companies that have become SIA members within the last year: Cree, NVIDIA, Xilinx, Arm, SK Hynix, and KLA-Tencor.

“Silicon Labs is a major player and leading voice in our industry, and we’re thrilled to have them in the SIA tent,” said John Neuffer, SIA President and CEO. “SIA has a 40-year history of advancing the semiconductor industry’s interests in Washington and capitals around the world. Our work to advance policies that will promote growth and innovation in our industry will be greatly strengthened by the addition of Silicon Labs as a member, and we are excited to welcome Tyson Tuttle to the SIA board.”

Tyson Tuttle has been instrumental in shaping Silicon Labs’ strategic and technological direction for more than 20 years. After becoming CEO in 2012, Tyson laid the foundation for a cultural shift to serve broad-based markets with a greater emphasis on software and tools, enabling customers to simplify IoT system design. As CEO, Tyson has transformed Silicon Labs into a leading provider of IoT connectivity solutions, with more than half of the company’s revenue stemming from the IoT. He has more than 25 years of semiconductor experience and holds more than 70 patents in RF and mixed-signal IC design. Tyson received a B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering in 1989 from Johns Hopkins University and an M.S. degree in Electrical Engineering in 1992 from UCLA.

“Smart government policy is critical to the continued strength of the semiconductor industry, the tech sector, and the broader economy,” said Tuttle. “It is a true pleasure to represent Silicon Labs on the SIA board and to work alongside my colleagues to make meaningful progress on issues of great importance to us all.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

Process Watch: Monitoring for excursions in automotive fabs
Samsung's big semi capex spending keeps pressure on competition
SEMI unveils industry's first power and compound fab outlook
New Applied Materials R&D center to help customers overcome Moore's Law challenges
Layout schema generation: Improving yield ramp during technology development
Micron announces mass production of industry's highest-capacity monolithic memory for mobile applications
Third quarter silicon wafer shipments increase, set new quarterly record

TOP BLOG POSTS

IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day
IFTLE 301 Are Silicon Circuit Boards in our Future?
IEDM 2013 Preview
Intel stands firm on 450mm; challenged by defects at 14nm
High cost per wafer, long design cycles may delay 20nm and beyond
The Second Shoe Drops - Now We Have the Samsung V-NAND Flash
Progress on 450mm at G450C

RECENT ARTICLES

Global demand growth for flat panel display expected to ease through 2021
Colloidal quantum dots make LEDs shine bright in the infrared
Artificial synapses made from nanowires
SEMI launches new semiconductor manufacturing workforce development campaign
CEA-Leti develops circuits for neuromorphic processors that replace CMOS transistor-based TCAM memory with RRAM-based TCAM memory

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

SEMI launches new semiconductor manufacturing workforce development campaign
CEA-Leti develops circuits for neuromorphic processors that replace CMOS transistor-based TCAM memory with RRAM-based TCAM memory
A new light on significantly faster computer memory devices
SEMI welcomes efforts to reduce U.S.-China trade tensions

PACKAGING ARTICLES

CEA-Leti moves 3D sequential integration closer to commercialization
New quantum materials could take computing devices beyond the semiconductor era
CEA-Leti and Silvaco to develop gate-all-around SPICE compact models for circuit design and tech co-optimization
MagnaChip to commence volume production of high-voltage IGBT products for power module

MEMS ARTICLES

Artificial synapses made from nanowires
Qualcomm launches $100M AI investment fund
How microscopic machines can fail in the blink of an eye
STMicroelectronics adds high-quality user-interface design software to free development ecosystem for STM32 microcontrollers

LEDS ARTICLES

Colloidal quantum dots make LEDs shine bright in the infrared
Seoul Semiconductor expands patent infringement litigation against LED TV distributor
MiniLED technologies: An adoption, first driven by high-end LCD displays
EV Group partners with Plessey to drive GaN-on-Silicon monolithic microLED technology for AR applications

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Global demand growth for flat panel display expected to ease through 2021
SMiT makes further investment in a US advanced touch solution company
Seoul Semiconductor expands patent infringement litigation against LED TV distributor
MiniLED technologies: An adoption, first driven by high-end LCD displays

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

KLA-Tencor announces new defect inspection systems
07/12/2018KLA-Tencor Corporation announced two new defect inspection products at SEMICON West this week, addressing two key challenges in tool and process monit...
3D-Micromac unveils laser-based high-volume sample preparation solution for semiconductor failure analysis
07/09/2018microPREP 2.0 provides order of magnitude time and cost savings compared to traditional sample...
Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...