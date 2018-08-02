Two industry veterans recognized at SEMICON Japan for longtime contributions to SEMI Standards

By Junko Collins

The SEMI International Standards program is operated in all major electronics manufacturing regions including the Americas, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and China to increase the manufacturing efficiency and interoperability. More than 5,000 volunteers representing over 2,000 companies work in 20 global technical committees and over 200 task forces to find solutions to common technology challenges.

At SEMICON Japan 2019 – December 12-14 at Tokyo Big Sight, Tokyo – SEMI recognized two industry veterans active in the Japan chapter for their longtime contributions to the SEMI International Standards program. The award ceremony took place on December 13 with 56 Standards committee members and SEMI executives including Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI, and Jim Hamajima, president of SEMI Japan, in attendance.

Contributing to SEMI Standards for more than 20 years, Mr. Hiromichi Enami of Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation has been dedicated to committee management by acting as co-chair of the Gases Technical Committee and the Facilities Technical Committee. In addition, as chairman of the division, he has strived for harmonization with other committees and regions. (The current SEMI International Standards program has no division structure).

Mr. Isao Suzuki, formerly of MKS Japan, is also a long-time contributor to the SEMI standards activities, having demonstrated his commitment to the management of the Gases Technical Committee and as a co-chair of the Facilities Technical Committee. He has also made significant efforts towards cooperation with Information & Control Committee activities related to sensor bus activities.

The SEMI Japan Honor Award is given to members who has contributed to the SEMI International Standards program as a member of Japan Regional Standards Committee or as a Global Technical Committee Japan Chapter co-chair for more than four years.

