Agile manufacturing of glass carriers for advanced packaging

By Serena Brischetto

SEMI met with Jay Zhang, business development director at Corning Incorporated, to discuss recent innovations at Corning that allow fine granularity CTE engineering as well as high Young’s modulus. We also talked about the impact of this work on in-process warp control, as well as the associated production methodology that provides rapid prototyping and high-volume manufacturing. We spoke ahead of his presentation at the 3D & Systems Summit, 28-30 January, 2019, in Dresden, Germany. To register for the event, please click here.

SEMI: What is Corning’s mission and vision and your role within the company?

Zhang: Corning is one of the world’s leading innovators in materials science with a track record of 165+ years of life-changing innovations. We excel in glass science, ceramics science, and optical physics and succeed through sustained investment in RD&E. Our products include Corning® Gorilla® glass, a durable material used on more than six billion mobile devices worldwide, and industry-leading LCD glass for display applications.

We have recently dedicated a unit of the company called Precision Glass Solutions to address the emerging need for glass in the semiconductor industry. Here we apply Corning’s long history of glass science expertise and deep customer relationships in consumer electronics to support cutting-edge applications like wafer-level optics for precise 3D sensing and carrier solutions for temporary bonding applications in semiconductor manufacturing. It’s our most recent work in the Carrier Solutions product line that I’m excited to present: a new carrier glass product optimized for fan-out, called Corning Advanced Packaging Carriers.

SEMI: What projects are you currently working on that you think will make a difference in 2019?

Zhang: My team is excited to introduce Corning Advanced Packaging Carriers this year. This is a new line of product within our portfolio of Carrier Solutions. These ultra-flat glass carriers are specially developed to reduce customers’ challenge of in-process warp by up to 40 percent, which in turn helps advanced packaging customers achieve better yield.

Corning Advanced Packaging Carriers feature high-stiffness properties and are available in a wide range of coefficients of thermal expansion (CTE) in fine granularity. These attributes help customers select an ideal glass carrier that will minimize in-process warp for their package. Furthermore, we make sample quantities of these carriers available in just four to six weeks to help maximize efficiency during customers’ R&D process.

My team is excited about the potential of this new product, but also encouraged by our results. We have already supplied this product and have heard from one of the largest semiconductor companies in Taiwan that it has reduced in-process warp by as much as 150μm.

SEMI: Your presentation at the 3D & Systems Summit will focus on Agile Manufacturing of Glass Carriers for Advanced Packaging. What exactly will you be sharing?

Zhang: There is a lot of interest right now in using glass as a carrier substrate in temporary bonding applications in advanced semiconductor packaging – especially in fan-out processes. We also know that in-process warp is a significant challenge to companies pursuing advanced packaging because different CTE materials are added during the process.

My team has done a lot of work to understand the impact that an ideal CTE glass carrier substrate can have on minimizing in-process warp. We have studied the available levers – both theoretical and in real-life fab environments – that can help address this challenge. I will present our findings on how it is possible to select a glass carrier with the ideal CTE and Young’s modulus to reduce in-process warp by up to 40 percent, and how Corning has developed an agile manufacturing platform to support customers with these ideal carriers from their R&D stage through mass production.

SEMI: What do you think will be a hot topic in the next few years?

Zhang: We expect high-end fanout technology to address more applications beyond just mobile APs. There is also an interesting dynamic playing out between wafer-level and panel-level fan-out technologies. Corning is active in both areas. In developing and offering high performance glass carriers, we hope to help enable our customers to expand the fan-out applications space.

SEMI: What are your expectations regarding the summit in Dresden, and why do you recommend your members and other industry leaders to attend the 2019 3D & Systems Summit?

Zhang: Europe is where some of the most advanced packaging technologies are born. Fan-out also saw early commercialization there. I hope to meet many scientists and technologists at 3D & Systems Summit and exchange technical and business ideas. We also hope to get early feedback from other attendees about the value of our new product offering.

Serena Brischetto is a marketing and communications manager at SEMI Europe.

This originally appeared on the SEMI blog.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

A year of transformation and execution: Focus on creating member value
Gartner reports worldwide PC shipments declined 4.3% in 4Q18 and 1.3% for the year
Semiconductor leaders' marketshares surge over the past 10 years
Despite uncertainty, long-term semiconductor market outlook remains bright
China market drives essentially all pure-play foundry growth in 2018
Global semiconductor sales up 9.8% year-to-year in November
AI drives next wave of chip innovation and growth: Ajit Manocha, SEMI President and CEO

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

Large TFT LCD panel shipments increased in 2018 despite market concerns
ZEISS launches new high-resolution 3D X-ray imaging solutions
Mechanical engineers develop process to 3D print piezoelectric materials
Nikon, ASML and Carl Zeiss sign agreement to settle all litigation
Agile manufacturing of glass carriers for advanced packaging

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

ZEISS launches new high-resolution 3D X-ray imaging solutions
Nikon, ASML and Carl Zeiss sign agreement to settle all litigation
SEMICON Korea highlights smart tech, industry growth and workforce development
A year of transformation and execution: Focus on creating member value

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Agile manufacturing of glass carriers for advanced packaging
Corning Precision Glass Solutions introduces advanced packaging carriers optimized for fan-out processes
Soitec expands collaboration with Samsung Foundry on FD-SOI wafer supply
How to add machine intelligence or AI to EDA tools

MEMS ARTICLES

Development of MEMS sensor chip equipped with ultra-high quality diamond cantilevers
FLEX 2019 and MSTC to highlight SMART medtech, transportation and IoT innovations
Graphene's magic is in the defects
Novel laser technology for microchip-size chemical sensors

LEDS ARTICLES

More stable light comes from intentionally 'squashed' quantum dots
Samsung unveils future of displays with groundbreaking modular microLED technology at CES
Technique allows integration of single-crystal hybrid perovskites into electronics
Seoul Semiconductor wins patent litigation against Everlight in Germany

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Large TFT LCD panel shipments increased in 2018 despite market concerns
Breakthrough in organic electronics
More stable light comes from intentionally 'squashed' quantum dots
FLEX 2019 and MSTC to highlight SMART medtech, transportation and IoT innovations

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

KLA-Tencor announces new defect inspection systems
07/12/2018KLA-Tencor Corporation announced two new defect inspection products at SEMICON West this week, addressing two key challenges in tool and process monit...
3D-Micromac unveils laser-based high-volume sample preparation solution for semiconductor failure analysis
07/09/2018microPREP 2.0 provides order of magnitude time and cost savings compared to traditional sample...
Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...