Broadcom Inc. appoints Diane M. Bryant to its Board of Directors

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) announced today that its board of directors has appointed Diane M. Bryant as an independent director, and as a member of its compensation committee.

Ms. Bryant has more than three decades of executive leadership in the global semiconductor, enterprise IT solution development and deployment, and cloud computing services industries. Most recently, Ms. Bryant served as the Chief Operating Officer of Google Cloud, where she focused on accelerating the scale and reach of Google Cloud’s business, including optimization of the global supply chain, acceleration of customer adoption, and development of next generation information technology solutions.

Prior to Google Cloud, Ms. Bryant spent 32 years at Intel, most recently serving as Group President of Intel’s Data Center Group, the worldwide organization that develops server, storage and network platforms for the digital services economy, in 2017, having led that group since 2012. Before becoming Group President, Ms. Bryant served as Intel’s Corporate Vice President and Chief Information Officer, responsible for the corporate-wide information technology solutions and services that enable Intel’s business.

Ms. Bryant also serves on the board of directors of United Technologies Corporation, and on its audit and finance committees, and on the U.C. Davis Chancellor’s Board of Advisors and U.C. Davis College of Engineering Board of Advisors.

“Diane is a deeply experienced technologist and proven business leader with tremendous operational and strategic knowledge in cloud computing and enterprise IT which will be invaluable to Broadcom as we continue to expand our product offerings,” said Henry Samueli, Chairman of Broadcom’s board of directors.

Ms. Bryant received her bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from U.C. Davis in 1985. She attended Stanford Graduate School of Business, completing the Executive Program in 2011. Ms. Bryant holds four U.S. patents in mobile computing.

