Broadcom joins Semiconductor Industry Association

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), representing U.S. leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research, today announced the addition of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) as an SIA member. Broadcom Chief Legal Officer Mark Brazeal is expected to be elected to the SIA board of directors at the association’s next board meeting on April 4.

“We are thrilled to welcome Broadcom, a leading player and valued voice in our industry, into the SIA tent,” said John Neuffer, SIA President and CEO. “The semiconductor industry is foundational to America’s economic and innovation base. Broadcom, headquartered in San Jose, California with over 11,000 employees in the U.S., will greatly strengthen SIA’s work to advance government policies that promote growth and innovation.  We are excited about the knowledge and experience Mark Brazeal will bring to the SIA board.”

In his current role at Broadcom, Brazeal is responsible for the legal, governance, and compliance functions across the company. Previously, he served as the Chief Legal Officer and Senior Vice President, IP Licensing for SanDisk Corporation through 2016. Before joining SanDisk, Brazeal spent 15 years at Broadcom Corporation, most recently as the Senior Vice President and Senior Deputy General Counsel.

“Semiconductors are at the heart of the greatest technological breakthroughs of our time,” said Brazeal. “I look forward to representing Broadcom on the SIA board and collaborating with my colleagues to promote smart government policies that will help us maintain the blistering pace of semiconductor innovation and move our great industry forward.”

