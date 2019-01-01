Corning Precision Glass Solutions introduces advanced packaging carriers optimized for fan-out processes

Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) today introduced its latest breakthrough in glass substrates for the semiconductor industry – Advanced Packaging Carriers. This enhanced line of glass carrier wafers is optimized for fan-out processes, a type of cutting-edge semiconductor packaging that enables smaller, faster chips for consumer electronics, automobiles, and other connected devices.

Corning Advanced Packaging Carriers feature three significant improvements:

– Fine granularity in a wide range of available coefficients of thermal expansion (CTE)

– High stiffness composition

– Rapid sampling availability

These attributes are important for customers pursuing fan-out packaging because:

– Fine granularity enables customers to more easily select the optimal CTE needed to minimize in-process warp. Precise CTE offerings thereby help reduce customers’ development cycle time.

– Corning’s high stiffness compositions help further reduce in-process warp. Minimizing warp helps maximize their yield of packaged chips.

– Rapid sampling availability also contributes to reduced development time and enables customers to move to the mass production phase more quickly.

“We created Corning Advanced Packaging Carriers especially for our customers pursuing the most challenging types of chip manufacturing processes,” said Rustom Desai, commercial director of Corning Precision Glass Solutions.

“Our deep technical ties in the semiconductor industry, combined with Corning’s core competencies in glass science and manufacturing, enabled us to create an innovative product that can help customers maximize efficiency throughout their development process and mass production ramp,” Desai said.

Corning’s semiconductor glass carriers are one of several products in Corning’s portfolio of Precision Glass Solutions designed to address the emerging need for glass across microelectronics. This portfolio provides customers with a one-stop shop for world-class capabilities including proprietary glass and ceramic manufacturing platforms, finishing processes, bonding technologies, best-in-class metrology, automated laser glass-processing, and optical design expertise.