Corning Precision Glass Solutions introduces advanced packaging carriers optimized for fan-out processes

Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) today introduced its latest breakthrough in glass substrates for the semiconductor industry – Advanced Packaging Carriers. This enhanced line of glass carrier wafers is optimized for fan-out processes, a type of cutting-edge semiconductor packaging that enables smaller, faster chips for consumer electronics, automobiles, and other connected devices.

Corning Advanced Packaging Carriers feature three significant improvements:

– Fine granularity in a wide range of available coefficients of thermal expansion (CTE)
– High stiffness composition
– Rapid sampling availability

These attributes are important for customers pursuing fan-out packaging because:

– Fine granularity enables customers to more easily select the optimal CTE needed to minimize in-process warp. Precise CTE offerings thereby help reduce customers’ development cycle time.
– Corning’s high stiffness compositions help further reduce in-process warp. Minimizing warp helps maximize their yield of packaged chips.
– Rapid sampling availability also contributes to reduced development time and enables customers to move to the mass production phase more quickly.

“We created Corning Advanced Packaging Carriers especially for our customers pursuing the most challenging types of chip manufacturing processes,” said Rustom Desai, commercial director of Corning Precision Glass Solutions.

“Our deep technical ties in the semiconductor industry, combined with Corning’s core competencies in glass science and manufacturing, enabled us to create an innovative product that can help customers maximize efficiency throughout their development process and mass production ramp,” Desai said.

Corning’s semiconductor glass carriers are one of several products in Corning’s portfolio of Precision Glass Solutions designed to address the emerging need for glass across microelectronics. This portfolio provides customers with a one-stop shop for world-class capabilities including proprietary glass and ceramic manufacturing platforms, finishing processes, bonding technologies, best-in-class metrology, automated laser glass-processing, and optical design expertise.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

A year of transformation and execution: Focus on creating member value
Gartner reports worldwide PC shipments declined 4.3% in 4Q18 and 1.3% for the year
Semiconductor leaders' marketshares surge over the past 10 years
Despite uncertainty, long-term semiconductor market outlook remains bright
China market drives essentially all pure-play foundry growth in 2018
Global semiconductor sales up 9.8% year-to-year in November
AI drives next wave of chip innovation and growth: Ajit Manocha, SEMI President and CEO

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

Large TFT LCD panel shipments increased in 2018 despite market concerns
ZEISS launches new high-resolution 3D X-ray imaging solutions
Mechanical engineers develop process to 3D print piezoelectric materials
Nikon, ASML and Carl Zeiss sign agreement to settle all litigation
Agile manufacturing of glass carriers for advanced packaging

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

ZEISS launches new high-resolution 3D X-ray imaging solutions
Nikon, ASML and Carl Zeiss sign agreement to settle all litigation
SEMICON Korea highlights smart tech, industry growth and workforce development
A year of transformation and execution: Focus on creating member value

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Agile manufacturing of glass carriers for advanced packaging
Corning Precision Glass Solutions introduces advanced packaging carriers optimized for fan-out processes
Soitec expands collaboration with Samsung Foundry on FD-SOI wafer supply
How to add machine intelligence or AI to EDA tools

MEMS ARTICLES

Development of MEMS sensor chip equipped with ultra-high quality diamond cantilevers
FLEX 2019 and MSTC to highlight SMART medtech, transportation and IoT innovations
Graphene's magic is in the defects
Novel laser technology for microchip-size chemical sensors

LEDS ARTICLES

More stable light comes from intentionally 'squashed' quantum dots
Samsung unveils future of displays with groundbreaking modular microLED technology at CES
Technique allows integration of single-crystal hybrid perovskites into electronics
Seoul Semiconductor wins patent litigation against Everlight in Germany

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Large TFT LCD panel shipments increased in 2018 despite market concerns
Breakthrough in organic electronics
More stable light comes from intentionally 'squashed' quantum dots
FLEX 2019 and MSTC to highlight SMART medtech, transportation and IoT innovations

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

KLA-Tencor announces new defect inspection systems
07/12/2018KLA-Tencor Corporation announced two new defect inspection products at SEMICON West this week, addressing two key challenges in tool and process monit...
3D-Micromac unveils laser-based high-volume sample preparation solution for semiconductor failure analysis
07/09/2018microPREP 2.0 provides order of magnitude time and cost savings compared to traditional sample...
Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...