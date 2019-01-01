Global semiconductor sales up 9.8% year-to-year in November

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), representing U.S. leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research, today announced worldwide sales of semiconductors reached $41.4 billion for the month of November 2018, an increase of 9.8 percent from the November 2017 total of $37.7 billionand 1.1 percent less than the October 2018 total of $41.8 billion. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average.

“The global semiconductor industry continues to post solid year-to-year sales increases, and year-to-date revenue through November has surpassed annual sales from all of 2017, but growth has slowed somewhat in recent months,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Year-to-year sales increased in November across all major regional markets, with the China market standing out with growth of 17 percent. Double-digit annual growth is expected for 2018 once December’s sales are tallied, with more modest growth projected for 2019.”

Regionally, year-to-year sales increased in China (17.4 percent), the Americas (8.8 percent), Europe (5.8 percent), Japan(5.6 percent), and Asia Pacific/All Other (4.4 percent). Compared with last month, sales were up in Asia Pacific/All Other (1.1 percent), Europe (0.5 percent), and Japan (0.4 percent), but down slightly in the Americas (-2.2 percent) and China(-2.7 percent).