Helix Semiconductors adds new board member

Fabless power semiconductor company Helix Semiconductors today announced that Rudi De Winter has joined its board of directors. De Winter is the CEO of Helix Semiconductors’ fab partner X-FAB, as well as a managing partner at Xtrion N.V., a financial company with large holdings in X-FAB and other significant fabless chip companies. The addition of De Winter to the Helix Semiconductors’ board signals that the company is ramping up its resources as it moves into the next stage: preparing its paradigm-shifting transformerless chipsets for mass production.

Helix Semiconductors uses leading-edge X-FAB 0.18um high-voltage CMOS processes to develop its innovative power conversion products, which enable the replacement of bulky, inefficient transformers. As CEO of X-FAB, De Winter is responsible for guiding the company’s research and development, marketing, sales, and quality efforts worldwide. De Winter has more than 30 years of experience in the electronics and semiconductor industries, having previously served as CEO of Melexis N.V. for 15 years. Melexis is a world leader in automotive semiconductor sensors and integrated circuits for motor driving and car networking. Additionally, De Winter has been a director of Xtrion since 1990. De Winter holds a master’s degree in electronic engineering from Ghent University in Belgium.

In his role as a Helix Semiconductors board member, De Winter will represent one of the company’s most significant shareholders and will be called upon to lend his expertise to topics such as industry trends, patterns, behaviors, and norms. De Winter is uniquely qualified as an expert source in areas that are critical to the continuing success of Helix Semiconductors – including source of supply and market strategy.

“The addition of Rudi De Winter to our board of directors is a critical step toward mass production and the achievement of our ultimate goal: fundamentally changing the way that products are powered,” noted Harold A. Blomquist, president and CEO of Helix Semiconductors. “In fact, it’s quite a remarkable feat for an early-stage company like ours to have such an accredited, high-level professional sit on our board. With his depth of directly relevant influence and breadth of experience in the semiconductor industry, Rudi is a strong addition to our board of directors’ existing skill set.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

A year of transformation and execution: Focus on creating member value
Gartner reports worldwide PC shipments declined 4.3% in 4Q18 and 1.3% for the year
Semiconductor leaders' marketshares surge over the past 10 years
Despite uncertainty, long-term semiconductor market outlook remains bright
China market drives essentially all pure-play foundry growth in 2018
Global semiconductor sales up 9.8% year-to-year in November
AI drives next wave of chip innovation and growth: Ajit Manocha, SEMI President and CEO

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

Broadcom joins Semiconductor Industry Association
Intel names Robert Swan CEO
Waterproof graphene electronic circuits
Researchers at TU Dresden decipher electrical conductivity in doped organic semiconductors
VIS to acquire GLOBALFOUNDRIES' Fab 3E in Singapore

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Broadcom joins Semiconductor Industry Association
Waterproof graphene electronic circuits
Researchers at TU Dresden decipher electrical conductivity in doped organic semiconductors
VIS to acquire GLOBALFOUNDRIES' Fab 3E in Singapore

PACKAGING ARTICLES

SEMI 3D & Systems Summit showcases heterogeneous 3D integration
Fan-out system-in-board technology: Enabling RF and processor module and system-level integration
LPKF offers glass foundry service for advanced IC and MEMS packaging solutions
Micron EOL 8G DDR3L SDRAMs now available direct From Alliance Memory

MEMS ARTICLES

LPKF offers glass foundry service for advanced IC and MEMS packaging solutions
Development of MEMS sensor chip equipped with ultra-high quality diamond cantilevers
FLEX 2019 and MSTC to highlight SMART medtech, transportation and IoT innovations
Graphene's magic is in the defects

LEDS ARTICLES

More stable light comes from intentionally 'squashed' quantum dots
Samsung unveils future of displays with groundbreaking modular microLED technology at CES
Technique allows integration of single-crystal hybrid perovskites into electronics
Seoul Semiconductor wins patent litigation against Everlight in Germany

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Innovative technique could pave way for new generation of flexible electronic components
Large TFT LCD panel shipments increased in 2018 despite market concerns
Breakthrough in organic electronics
More stable light comes from intentionally 'squashed' quantum dots

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

KLA-Tencor announces new defect inspection systems
07/12/2018KLA-Tencor Corporation announced two new defect inspection products at SEMICON West this week, addressing two key challenges in tool and process monit...
3D-Micromac unveils laser-based high-volume sample preparation solution for semiconductor failure analysis
07/09/2018microPREP 2.0 provides order of magnitude time and cost savings compared to traditional sample...
Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...