Large TFT LCD panel shipments increased in 2018 despite market concerns

Global shipments of large thin-film transistor (TFT) liquid crystal display (LCD) panels rose again in 2018 despite concerns of over-supply in the market. In particular, area shipments increased by 10.6 percent to 197.9 million square meters compared to the previous year, driven by TV and monitor panels, according to IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO).

Fierce price competition in large 65- and 75-inch display panels was ignited as Chinese panel maker BOE started the mass production of the panels in 2018 at its B9 10.5-generation facility. “With BOE operating the 10.5-generation line, panel makers have become more aggressive on pricing since early 2018 to digest their capacity,” said Robin Wu, principal analyst at IHS Markit. “Large panels are still more profitable than smaller ones.”

Rising demand for gaming-PC and professional-purpose monitors boosted shipments of high-end, large panels. “Some panel makers have allocated more monitor panels to the fab, replacing existing TV panels, to make up for poor performance of that business,” Wu said.

Demand for other applications, which include public, automotive and industrial displays, recorded the highest growth rates of 17.5 percent by area and 28.6 percent by unit. “Panel makers view these applications as a new cash cow that can compensate for the sharp price erosion in main panels for TVs, monitors and notebook PCs,” Wu said.

LG Display led the area shipments of large display panels, with a 21 percent share in 2018, followed by BOE (17 percent) and Samsung Display (16 percent). BOE boasted the largest unit-shipment share of 23 percent, followed by LG Display (20 percent) and Innolux (17 percent), according to the Large Area Display Market Tracker by IHS Markit.

Large TFT LCD panel shipment growth is expected to continue in 2019. The preliminary forecast for unit shipments of three major products indicates that panel makers will continue to focus on the monitor and notebook PC panel businesses, increasing shipments by 5.3 percent and 6.6 percent, respectively, over the year, while shipments of TV panels are forecast to grow just 2.6 percent.

In 2019, three new 10.5-generation fabs – ChinaStar’s T6, BOE’s second fab and Foxconn/Sharp’s Guangzhou line – are expected to start mass production. All of them are assigned to manufacture TV panels, further boosting TV panel supply. “As the TV panel business is predicted to remain tough, panel makers, who enjoyed relatively better outcomes with monitor and notebook PC panels in 2018, will likely focus on the IT panel businesses,” Wu said.

The Large Area Display Market Tracker by IHS Markit provides information about the entire range of large display panels shipped worldwide and regionally, including monthly and quarterly revenues and shipments by display area, application, size and aspect ratio for each supplier.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

A year of transformation and execution: Focus on creating member value
Gartner reports worldwide PC shipments declined 4.3% in 4Q18 and 1.3% for the year
Semiconductor leaders' marketshares surge over the past 10 years
Despite uncertainty, long-term semiconductor market outlook remains bright
China market drives essentially all pure-play foundry growth in 2018
Global semiconductor sales up 9.8% year-to-year in November
AI drives next wave of chip innovation and growth: Ajit Manocha, SEMI President and CEO

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

Large TFT LCD panel shipments increased in 2018 despite market concerns
ZEISS launches new high-resolution 3D X-ray imaging solutions
Mechanical engineers develop process to 3D print piezoelectric materials
Nikon, ASML and Carl Zeiss sign agreement to settle all litigation
Agile manufacturing of glass carriers for advanced packaging

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

ZEISS launches new high-resolution 3D X-ray imaging solutions
Nikon, ASML and Carl Zeiss sign agreement to settle all litigation
SEMICON Korea highlights smart tech, industry growth and workforce development
A year of transformation and execution: Focus on creating member value

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Agile manufacturing of glass carriers for advanced packaging
Corning Precision Glass Solutions introduces advanced packaging carriers optimized for fan-out processes
Soitec expands collaboration with Samsung Foundry on FD-SOI wafer supply
How to add machine intelligence or AI to EDA tools

MEMS ARTICLES

Development of MEMS sensor chip equipped with ultra-high quality diamond cantilevers
FLEX 2019 and MSTC to highlight SMART medtech, transportation and IoT innovations
Graphene's magic is in the defects
Novel laser technology for microchip-size chemical sensors

LEDS ARTICLES

More stable light comes from intentionally 'squashed' quantum dots
Samsung unveils future of displays with groundbreaking modular microLED technology at CES
Technique allows integration of single-crystal hybrid perovskites into electronics
Seoul Semiconductor wins patent litigation against Everlight in Germany

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Large TFT LCD panel shipments increased in 2018 despite market concerns
Breakthrough in organic electronics
More stable light comes from intentionally 'squashed' quantum dots
FLEX 2019 and MSTC to highlight SMART medtech, transportation and IoT innovations

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

KLA-Tencor announces new defect inspection systems
07/12/2018KLA-Tencor Corporation announced two new defect inspection products at SEMICON West this week, addressing two key challenges in tool and process monit...
3D-Micromac unveils laser-based high-volume sample preparation solution for semiconductor failure analysis
07/09/2018microPREP 2.0 provides order of magnitude time and cost savings compared to traditional sample...
Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...