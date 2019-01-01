Micron EOL 8G DDR3L SDRAMs now available direct From Alliance Memory

Alliance Memory today announced that it is offering several end-of-life 8G DDR3L SDRAMs for which Micron Technology Inc. announced a last time buy date of Jan. 13, 2019. For three of the devices, the company is also offering versions with Alliance Memory part numbers that use the same genuine single-die Micron silicon as the Micron-numbered parts.

The following Micron 8G DDR3L SDRAMs are now available from Alliance Memory:

Micron Part Number Alliance Memory Identical Replacement MT41K512M16HA-107:A N/A MT41K512M16HA-107 IT:A N/A MT41K512M16HA-125:A AS4C512M16D3L-12BCN MT41K1G8SN-125:A AS4C1G8MD3L-12BCN MT41K512M16HA-125 IT:A * AS4C512M16D3L-12BIN *Only available in Alliance Memory branded version.

“We are committed to supporting our customers’ legacy SDRAM needs,” said David Bagby, president and CEO of Alliance Memory. “These are genuine Micron parts with Micron part numbers, and we’re pleased to be extending their life cycle by making them available from Alliance Memory.”