North American semiconductor equipment industry posts December 2018 billings

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted $2.11 billion in billings worldwide in December 2018 (three-month average basis), according to the December Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) Billings Report published today by SEMI . The billings figure is 8.5 percent higher than the final November 2018 level of $1.94 billion, and is 12.1 percent lower than the December 2017 billings level of $2.40 billion.

“December billings of North American equipment manufacturers ended 2018 on a positive note,” said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. “Spending for logic and foundry offset the decline in memory investments for the month.”

The SEMI Billings report uses three-month moving averages of worldwide billings for North American-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers. Billings figures are in millions of U.S. dollars.

Billings

(3-mo. avg.) Year-Over-Year July 2018 $2,377.9 4.8% August 2018 $2,236.8 2.5% September 2018 $2,078.6 1.2% October 2018 $2,029.2 0.5% November 2018 (final) $1,943.6 -5.3% December 2018 (prelim) $2,108.9 -12.1%

Source: SEMI ( www.semi.org ), January 2019