Rudolph Technologies announces rapid adoption of the Dragonfly G2 system for advanced packaging inspection

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RTEC) announced today that it has received orders for 12 of its Dragonfly™ G2 system, just months after releasing the product. Several systems were delivered in the fourth quarter to the largest OSAT where the Dragonfly G2 systems displaced incumbent 3D technology and retained the Company’s market leadership in 2D macro inspection. The remaining systems will ship in the first half of 2019 to OSAT, IDM, and Foundry customers who are adopting the Dragonfly G2 platform for its high productivity in two-dimensional (2D) inspection, and its accuracy and repeatability in three-dimensional (3D) inspection of the smallest copper pillars. The Company expects additional adoptions of the Dragonfly G2 system across multiple key market segments in the first half of 2019, which validates Rudolph’s collaborative R&D approach with its key customers.

The new Dragonfly G2 platform delivers up to 150% improvement in productivity over legacy systems as well as exceeds competitive system throughputs. Its modular architecture provides a flexible platform with plug-and-play configurability to combine 2D with 3D Truebump™ Technology for accurate copper pillar/bump height measurements. Clearfind™ Technology detects non-visual residue defects and advanced sensor technology measures 3D features and CD metrology. Additionally, the Dragonfly G2 platform has been specifically architected to allow the measurement, data collection, and analysis of bump interconnects nearing 100 million bumps per wafer using Rudolph’s Discover® software and advanced computing architecture.

“We are pleased that our leading-edge customers across multiple market segments are quickly recognizing the value of the Dragonfly G2 system,” said Michael Plisinski, chief executive officer at Rudolph. “Today’s interconnects for advanced memory are now at or below five microns, which require higher accuracy and repeatability versus standard copper pillar bumps. With approximately 65 wafer-level packages in today’s high-end smartphones, a single weak interconnect or reliability failure can result in a high cost of return, driving our customers’ need for the enhanced process control performance. Defect sensitivity, resolution, and productivity are combined in the Dragonfly G2 system to deliver a capability and cost of ownership that is unparalleled in the competitive space.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

China market drives essentially all pure-play foundry growth in 2018
Global semiconductor sales up 9.8% year-to-year in November
AI drives next wave of chip innovation and growth: Ajit Manocha, SEMI President and CEO
Microcontamination, despite high yield, can cause long-term reliability issues
Total fab equipment spending reverses course, growth outlook revised downward
General industry slowing coupled with geopolitical strife
Semiconductor equipment sales forecast: $62B in 2018 a new record

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

SEMI ISS 2019: Enabling the next industrial revolution
SEMI enhances global advocacy focus with addition of public policy veteran Mike Russo
Rudolph Technologies announces rapid adoption of the Dragonfly G2 system for advanced packaging inspection
SCIS Seals & Valves Group develops seals testing standard
China market drives essentially all pure-play foundry growth in 2018

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

SEMI ISS 2019: Enabling the next industrial revolution
SEMI enhances global advocacy focus with addition of public policy veteran Mike Russo
Rudolph Technologies announces rapid adoption of the Dragonfly G2 system for advanced packaging inspection
SCIS Seals & Valves Group develops seals testing standard

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Rudolph Technologies announces rapid adoption of the Dragonfly G2 system for advanced packaging inspection
Intevac announces significant increase in photonics backlog
Would Apple change the power GaN world?
Assessing the promise of gallium oxide as an ultrawide bandgap semiconductor

MEMS ARTICLES

Development of MEMS sensor chip equipped with ultra-high quality diamond cantilevers
FLEX 2019 and MSTC to highlight SMART medtech, transportation and IoT innovations
Graphene's magic is in the defects
Novel laser technology for microchip-size chemical sensors

LEDS ARTICLES

Samsung unveils future of displays with groundbreaking modular microLED technology at CES
Technique allows integration of single-crystal hybrid perovskites into electronics
Seoul Semiconductor wins patent litigation against Everlight in Germany
Colloidal quantum dots make LEDs shine bright in the infrared

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

FLEX 2019 and MSTC to highlight SMART medtech, transportation and IoT innovations
Bigger screen TVs surged in the third quarter of 2018
MIT team invents method to shrink objects to the nanoscale
Global demand growth for flat panel display expected to ease through 2021

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

KLA-Tencor announces new defect inspection systems
07/12/2018KLA-Tencor Corporation announced two new defect inspection products at SEMICON West this week, addressing two key challenges in tool and process monit...
3D-Micromac unveils laser-based high-volume sample preparation solution for semiconductor failure analysis
07/09/2018microPREP 2.0 provides order of magnitude time and cost savings compared to traditional sample...
Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...