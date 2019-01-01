Samsung unveils future of displays with groundbreaking modular microLED technology at CES

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today introduced its latest innovations in modular MicroLED display technology during its annual First Look CES event at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. The revolutionary new MicroLED technology designs featured at the event included: a new 75” display, a 219” The Wall as well as other various groundbreaking sizes, shapes and configurations for a next-generation modular MicroLED display – a 2019 CES Best of Innovation Award winner.

“For decades, Samsung has led the way in next-generation display innovation,” said Jonghee Han, President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “Our MicroLED technology is at the forefront of the next screen revolution with intelligent, customizable displays that excel in every performance category. Samsung MicroLED has no boundaries, only endless possibilities.”

Featuring self-emissive technology and modular capabilities, Samsung’s MicroLED displays deliver unparalleled picture quality, versatility and design. These transformative TV displays are made up of individual modules of self-emissive MicroLEDs, featuring millions of inorganic red, green and blue microscopic LED chips that emit their own light to produce brilliant colors on screen – delivering unmatched picture quality that surpasses any display technology currently available on the market.

At last year’s CES, Samsung introduced MicroLED by unveiling The Wall, the critically acclaimed, award-winning 146” MicroLED display. Due to the technical advancements in the ultra-fine pitch semiconductor packaging process that narrow the gap between the microscopic LED chips, Samsung has been able to create a stunning 4K MicroLED display in a smaller, more home-friendly 75” form factor.

Thanks to the modular nature of MicroLED, this technology offers flexibility in screen size that allows users to customize it to fit any room or space. By adding MicroLED modules, users can expand their display to any size they desire. The modular functionality of MicroLED will allow users in the future to create the ultimate display even at irregular 9×3, 1×7 or 5×1 screen sizes that suits their spatial, aesthetic and functional needs.

Samsung’s MicroLED technology also optimizes the content no matter the size and shape of the screen. Even when adding more modules, Samsung MicroLED displays can scale to increase the resolution — all while keeping the pixel density constant. Additionally, MicroLED can support everything from the standard 16:9 content, to 21:9 widescreen films, to unconventional aspect ratios like 32:9, or even 1:1 – without having to make any compromises in its picture quality.

Finally, because MicroLED displays are bezel-free, there are no borders between modules – even when you add more. The result is a seamless, stunning infinity pool effect that allows the display to elegantly blend into any living environment. The possibilities for eye-catching designs are enhanced by new Ambient Mode features.

For more detail on Samsung’s 2019 QLED 8K and MicroLED lines, please visit booth #15006 in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center during CES 2019 (January 8-11, 2019).

