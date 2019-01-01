SEMI 3D & Systems Summit showcases heterogeneous 3D integration

The inaugural SEMI 3D & Systems Summit opens today as the industry gathers for the latest insights and trends in 3D integration and systems for semiconductor manufacturing and applications. The 28-30 January summit in Dresden, Germany, highlights the future of intelligent systems powered by artificial intelligence (AI). To register, click here .

SEMI 3D & Systems Summit features a broad scope of topics aimed at driving business opportunities and innovation in areas including:

3DIC Through-Silicon-Via (TSV) technology

2.5D, 3D FO-WLP/e-WLB

Active and passive interposers

Stacked dies or stacked wafers

3D alternative technologies

5G Integration

Keynotes

Professor Hubert Lakner, director, Fraunhofer-Institute for Photonic Microsystems IPMS, will kick off the summit with his keynote Heterointegration – The Path to Future Complex Intelligent Systems. Lakner will explore connected intelligence opportunities arising from the transition to autonomous driving, the digitalization and electrification of cars, and the digitalization of industry and electrical power grids. These capabilities will be enabled by AI, improved cybersecurity, reinforced connectivity through 5G, edge computing, low-power components, sensors and power management.

Steffen Kroehnert, senior director, Technology Development, Amkor Technology Inc. will discuss advances in heterogeneous integration. The current wave of technology innovation in the semiconductor industry is largely driven by AI, deep learning, cloud computing and Internet of Things (IoT), with each of these leading-edge technologies sharing a common need: high-speed signaling with ultra-low latency/power and real time computational formulations. These capabilities require fully integrated functionality at the source, better known as the edge.

3D & System Summit Speakers

3D & Systems Summit speakers include experts from industry leaders such as Orbotech, GLOBALFOUNDRIES, Fraunhofer-Institute for Photonic Microsystems IPMS, EPIC – European Photonics Industry Consortium , McKinsey, System Plus Consulting, ASE Group, imec, DISCO HI-TEC EUROPE, STMicroelectronics, G-ray, Amkor, TU Dresden, Huawei, Fraunhofer IZM, AT&S AG, Deca Technologies and Miland.

Exhibitors Include Leaders in 3D Integration Microelectronics

The exhibition will showcase the most prominent names in 3D integration microelectronics manufacturing including ASE Group, Amkor Technology, Canon, Confovis, DISCO, FineTech, Fraunhofer IZM, FRT Metrology, Imec, LPKF, Optim Wafer Services, SPTS andXPERI. See the floorplan here .