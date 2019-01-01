SEMI 3D & Systems Summit showcases heterogeneous 3D integration

The inaugural SEMI 3D & Systems Summit opens today as the industry gathers for the latest insights and trends in 3D integration and systems for semiconductor manufacturing and applications. The 28-30 January summit in Dresden, Germany, highlights the future of intelligent systems powered by artificial intelligence (AI). To register, click here.

SEMI 3D & Systems Summit features a broad scope of topics aimed at driving business opportunities and innovation in areas including:

  • 3DIC Through-Silicon-Via (TSV) technology
  • 2.5D, 3D FO-WLP/e-WLB
  • Active and passive interposers
  • Stacked dies or stacked wafers
  • 3D alternative technologies
  • 5G Integration

Keynotes

Professor Hubert Lakner, director, Fraunhofer-Institute for Photonic Microsystems IPMS, will kick off the summit with his keynote Heterointegration – The Path to Future Complex Intelligent Systems. Lakner will explore connected intelligence opportunities arising from the transition to autonomous driving, the digitalization and electrification of cars, and the digitalization of industry and electrical power grids. These capabilities will be enabled by AI, improved cybersecurity, reinforced connectivity through 5G, edge computing, low-power components, sensors and power management.

Steffen Kroehnert, senior director, Technology Development, Amkor Technology Inc. will discuss advances in heterogeneous integration. The current wave of technology innovation in the semiconductor industry is largely driven by AI, deep learning, cloud computing and Internet of Things (IoT), with each of these leading-edge technologies sharing a common need: high-speed signaling with ultra-low latency/power and real time computational formulations. These capabilities require fully integrated functionality at the source, better known as the edge.

3D & System Summit Speakers

3D & Systems Summit speakers include experts from industry leaders such as Orbotech, GLOBALFOUNDRIES, Fraunhofer-Institute for Photonic Microsystems IPMS, EPIC – European Photonics Industry Consortium, McKinsey, System Plus Consulting, ASE Group, imec, DISCO HI-TEC EUROPE, STMicroelectronics, G-ray, Amkor, TU Dresden, Huawei, Fraunhofer IZM, AT&S AG, Deca Technologies and Miland.

Exhibitors Include Leaders in 3D Integration Microelectronics

The exhibition will showcase the most prominent names in 3D integration microelectronics manufacturing including ASE Group, Amkor Technology, Canon, Confovis, DISCO, FineTech, Fraunhofer IZM, FRT Metrology, Imec, LPKF, Optim Wafer Services, SPTS andXPERI. See the floorplan here.

3D & Systems Summit attendees are also invited to join the Symposium Panel Level Packaging 2019, organized by Fraunhofer IZM, 30 January, 14:00-18:00. Registration for the event is open. More details on the symposium are available here.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

A year of transformation and execution: Focus on creating member value
Gartner reports worldwide PC shipments declined 4.3% in 4Q18 and 1.3% for the year
Semiconductor leaders' marketshares surge over the past 10 years
Despite uncertainty, long-term semiconductor market outlook remains bright
China market drives essentially all pure-play foundry growth in 2018
Global semiconductor sales up 9.8% year-to-year in November
AI drives next wave of chip innovation and growth: Ajit Manocha, SEMI President and CEO

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

Broadcom joins Semiconductor Industry Association
Intel names Robert Swan CEO
Waterproof graphene electronic circuits
Researchers at TU Dresden decipher electrical conductivity in doped organic semiconductors
VIS to acquire GLOBALFOUNDRIES' Fab 3E in Singapore

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Broadcom joins Semiconductor Industry Association
Waterproof graphene electronic circuits
Researchers at TU Dresden decipher electrical conductivity in doped organic semiconductors
VIS to acquire GLOBALFOUNDRIES' Fab 3E in Singapore

PACKAGING ARTICLES

SEMI 3D & Systems Summit showcases heterogeneous 3D integration
Fan-out system-in-board technology: Enabling RF and processor module and system-level integration
LPKF offers glass foundry service for advanced IC and MEMS packaging solutions
Micron EOL 8G DDR3L SDRAMs now available direct From Alliance Memory

MEMS ARTICLES

LPKF offers glass foundry service for advanced IC and MEMS packaging solutions
Development of MEMS sensor chip equipped with ultra-high quality diamond cantilevers
FLEX 2019 and MSTC to highlight SMART medtech, transportation and IoT innovations
Graphene's magic is in the defects

LEDS ARTICLES

More stable light comes from intentionally 'squashed' quantum dots
Samsung unveils future of displays with groundbreaking modular microLED technology at CES
Technique allows integration of single-crystal hybrid perovskites into electronics
Seoul Semiconductor wins patent litigation against Everlight in Germany

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Innovative technique could pave way for new generation of flexible electronic components
Large TFT LCD panel shipments increased in 2018 despite market concerns
Breakthrough in organic electronics
More stable light comes from intentionally 'squashed' quantum dots

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

KLA-Tencor announces new defect inspection systems
07/12/2018KLA-Tencor Corporation announced two new defect inspection products at SEMICON West this week, addressing two key challenges in tool and process monit...
3D-Micromac unveils laser-based high-volume sample preparation solution for semiconductor failure analysis
07/09/2018microPREP 2.0 provides order of magnitude time and cost savings compared to traditional sample...
Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...