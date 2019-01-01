SEMI, imec to drive industry roadmap alignment and innovation in healthcare, transportation and IoT

SEMI and imec are joining forces to drive innovation and deepen industry alignment on technology roadmaps and international standards while adding technology depth to SEMI’s five vertical application platforms including Smart Transportation, Smart MedTech and Smart Data.

Under a Memorandum of Understanding announced today at ISS 2019, the two organizations have set their sights on bringing together key industry players to advance cutting-edge technologies including Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning that enable new capabilities across healthcare, automotive and semiconductor manufacturing. The partnership also aims to speed the time to better business results for SEMI and imec members and partners.

SEMI brings to the partnership access to the $2 trillion global electronics manufacturing supply chain and imec its global research and development (R&D) and innovation leadership in nanoelectronics and digital technologies.

Under the MOU, the two organizations will co-produce SEMI Think Tanks, extend SEMI’s International Standards platform to non-CMOS technologies, identify and fill gaps in technology roadmaps, and tighten imec’s engagement with SEMI in European workforce development efforts.

