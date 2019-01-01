SEMICON Korea highlights smart tech, industry growth and workforce development

SEMICON Korea 2019 opens tomorrow with electronics industry growth drivers artificial intelligence (AI), Smart manufacturing, and MEMS and sensors in the spotlight. Expected to draw 50,000 attendees, the January 23-25 exposition and conference gathers industry leaders and visionaries for insights into the latest technologies, innovations and trends in the electronics industry.

With Smart applications expected to spur strong memory growth and Korea accounting for the overwhelming share of the global memory market, the prospect of substantial memory expansion bodes well for the region. SEMICON Korea, the premier Korean microelectronics industry event with more than 2,000 booths from nearly 500 companies, provides opportunities to Connect, Collaborate and Innovate in high-growth areas of microelectronics including:

  • AI
  • Smart manufacturing
  • Metrology and inspection
  • MEMS and sensors
  • Test

SEMICON Korea 2019 showcases industry leaders offering a vision of the future of semiconductors:

  • Eunsoo Shim, senior vice president, Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT), Samsung ElectronicsOn-Device Artificial Intelligence
  • Walden C. Rhines, CEO emeritus, Mentor, a Siemens Business – Domain Specific Processors Drive Changing Outlook for Semiconductor Memory
  • Myung-Hee Na, distinguished engineer, IBM ResearchThe Era of AI Hardware

At the SEMICON Korea SEMI Technology Symposium (STS), in-depth presentations by industry experts focus on semiconductor manufacturing processes, the latest trends, next-generation semiconductor roadmaps and the industry’s strategic direction.

SEMICON Korea launches a Workforce Pavilion to attract the young talent critical to sustaining industry innovation and growth. In the Meet the Experts mentoring program, more than 600 college students will meet with industry experts to explore career paths in microelectronics. Tutorials will enhance university students’ understanding of semiconductor manufacturing and related technology trends, covering areas including lithography, ferroelectrics, plasma and etching, cleaning and CMP, and packaging.

To help SEMI members companies develop new business, SEMICON Korea offers the Supplier Search Program (SSP). This year, industry heavyweights Samsung, SK Hynix, GLOBALFOUNDRIES, Lam Research, Micron, Sony and Toshiba will seek new business opportunities as they meet with more than 100 suppliers.

For more event information, please click here.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

A year of transformation and execution: Focus on creating member value
Gartner reports worldwide PC shipments declined 4.3% in 4Q18 and 1.3% for the year
Semiconductor leaders' marketshares surge over the past 10 years
Despite uncertainty, long-term semiconductor market outlook remains bright
China market drives essentially all pure-play foundry growth in 2018
Global semiconductor sales up 9.8% year-to-year in November
AI drives next wave of chip innovation and growth: Ajit Manocha, SEMI President and CEO

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

Large TFT LCD panel shipments increased in 2018 despite market concerns
ZEISS launches new high-resolution 3D X-ray imaging solutions
Mechanical engineers develop process to 3D print piezoelectric materials
Nikon, ASML and Carl Zeiss sign agreement to settle all litigation
Agile manufacturing of glass carriers for advanced packaging

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

ZEISS launches new high-resolution 3D X-ray imaging solutions
Nikon, ASML and Carl Zeiss sign agreement to settle all litigation
SEMICON Korea highlights smart tech, industry growth and workforce development
A year of transformation and execution: Focus on creating member value

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Agile manufacturing of glass carriers for advanced packaging
Corning Precision Glass Solutions introduces advanced packaging carriers optimized for fan-out processes
Soitec expands collaboration with Samsung Foundry on FD-SOI wafer supply
How to add machine intelligence or AI to EDA tools

MEMS ARTICLES

Development of MEMS sensor chip equipped with ultra-high quality diamond cantilevers
FLEX 2019 and MSTC to highlight SMART medtech, transportation and IoT innovations
Graphene's magic is in the defects
Novel laser technology for microchip-size chemical sensors

LEDS ARTICLES

More stable light comes from intentionally 'squashed' quantum dots
Samsung unveils future of displays with groundbreaking modular microLED technology at CES
Technique allows integration of single-crystal hybrid perovskites into electronics
Seoul Semiconductor wins patent litigation against Everlight in Germany

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Large TFT LCD panel shipments increased in 2018 despite market concerns
Breakthrough in organic electronics
More stable light comes from intentionally 'squashed' quantum dots
FLEX 2019 and MSTC to highlight SMART medtech, transportation and IoT innovations

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

KLA-Tencor announces new defect inspection systems
07/12/2018KLA-Tencor Corporation announced two new defect inspection products at SEMICON West this week, addressing two key challenges in tool and process monit...
3D-Micromac unveils laser-based high-volume sample preparation solution for semiconductor failure analysis
07/09/2018microPREP 2.0 provides order of magnitude time and cost savings compared to traditional sample...
Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...