Semiconductor unit shipments exceeded 1 trillion devices in 2018

Annual semiconductor unit shipments, including integrated circuits and optoelectronics, sensors, and discrete (O-S-D) devices grew 10% in 2018 and surpassed the one trillion unit mark for the first time, based on data presented in the new, 2019 edition of IC Insights’ McClean Report—A Complete Analysis and Forecast of the Integrated Circuit Industry. As shown in Figure 1, semiconductor unit shipments climbed to 1,068.2 billion units in 2018 and are expected to climb to 1,142.6 billion in 2019, which equates to 7% growth for the year.  Starting in 1978 with 32.6 billion units and going through 2019, the compound annual growth rate for semiconductor units is forecast to be 9.1%, a very impressive growth figure over 40 years, given the cyclical and often volatile nature of the semiconductor industry.

Figure 1

Over the span of just four years (2004-2007), semiconductor shipments broke through the 400-, 500-, and 600-billion unit levels before the global financial meltdown caused a big decline in semiconductor unit shipments in 2008 and 2009.  Unit growth rebounded sharply with 25% growth in 2010, which saw semiconductor shipments surpass 700 billion devices. Another strong increase in 2017 (12% growth) lifted semiconductor unit shipments beyond the 900-billion level before the one trillion mark was achieved in 2018.

The largest annual increase in semiconductor unit growth during the timespan shown was 34% in 1984, and the biggest decline was 19% in 2001 following the dot-com bust.  The global financial meltdown and ensuing recession caused semiconductor shipments to fall in both 2008 and 2009; the only time that the industry experienced consecutive years in which unit shipments declined.  The 25% increase in 2010 was the second-highest growth rate across the time span.

The percentage split of total semiconductor shipments is forecast to remain heavily weighted toward O-S-D devices in 2019 (Figure 2).  O-S-D devices are forecast to account for 70% of total semiconductor units compared to 30% for ICs.  This percentage split has remained fairly steady over the years.  In 1980, O-S-D devices accounted for 78% of semiconductor units and ICs represented 22%.  Many of the semiconductor categories forecast to have the strongest unit growth rates in 2019 are those that are essential building-blocks for smartphones, automotive electronics systems, and devices that are used in computing systems essential to artificial intelligence, “big data,” and deep learning applications.

Figure 2

 

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

A year of transformation and execution: Focus on creating member value
Gartner reports worldwide PC shipments declined 4.3% in 4Q18 and 1.3% for the year
Semiconductor leaders' marketshares surge over the past 10 years
Despite uncertainty, long-term semiconductor market outlook remains bright
China market drives essentially all pure-play foundry growth in 2018
Global semiconductor sales up 9.8% year-to-year in November
AI drives next wave of chip innovation and growth: Ajit Manocha, SEMI President and CEO

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

LPKF offers glass foundry service for advanced IC and MEMS packaging solutions
Micron EOL 8G DDR3L SDRAMs now available direct From Alliance Memory
North American semiconductor equipment industry posts December 2018 billings
ULVAC introduces high performance, low cost, compact LS series of dry screw pumps
Innovative technique could pave way for new generation of flexible electronic components

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Micron EOL 8G DDR3L SDRAMs now available direct From Alliance Memory
North American semiconductor equipment industry posts December 2018 billings
ULVAC introduces high performance, low cost, compact LS series of dry screw pumps
Breakthrough reported in fabricating nanochips

PACKAGING ARTICLES

LPKF offers glass foundry service for advanced IC and MEMS packaging solutions
Micron EOL 8G DDR3L SDRAMs now available direct From Alliance Memory
Agile manufacturing of glass carriers for advanced packaging
Corning Precision Glass Solutions introduces advanced packaging carriers optimized for fan-out processes

MEMS ARTICLES

LPKF offers glass foundry service for advanced IC and MEMS packaging solutions
Development of MEMS sensor chip equipped with ultra-high quality diamond cantilevers
FLEX 2019 and MSTC to highlight SMART medtech, transportation and IoT innovations
Graphene's magic is in the defects

LEDS ARTICLES

More stable light comes from intentionally 'squashed' quantum dots
Samsung unveils future of displays with groundbreaking modular microLED technology at CES
Technique allows integration of single-crystal hybrid perovskites into electronics
Seoul Semiconductor wins patent litigation against Everlight in Germany

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Innovative technique could pave way for new generation of flexible electronic components
Large TFT LCD panel shipments increased in 2018 despite market concerns
Breakthrough in organic electronics
More stable light comes from intentionally 'squashed' quantum dots

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

KLA-Tencor announces new defect inspection systems
07/12/2018KLA-Tencor Corporation announced two new defect inspection products at SEMICON West this week, addressing two key challenges in tool and process monit...
3D-Micromac unveils laser-based high-volume sample preparation solution for semiconductor failure analysis
07/09/2018microPREP 2.0 provides order of magnitude time and cost savings compared to traditional sample...
Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...