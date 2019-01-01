SIA files comments on “emerging” technologies

SIA today filed comments to the Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) in response to an advanced notice of proposed rulemaking of controls for “emerging” technologies. In accordance with requirements of the Export Control Reform Act of 2018 (ECRA), enacted into law as part of the defense authorization bill, BIS is required to establish export controls on certain “emerging and foundational technologies.” The SIA comments respond to the request for comments on “emerging” technologies, and we expect BIS to commence a separate rulemaking on “foundational” technologies sometime this year.

Maintaining a strong U.S. semiconductor industry is critical to our country’s economic and national security. Semiconductors are America’s fourth-largest export, and the semiconductor industry has a highly complex, specialized, and geographically widespread global supply chain. For these reasons, it is important for government and industry to work together to ensure U.S. export control policies both enhance our national security and continue to allow the U.S. semiconductor industry to grow and innovate. SIA has long collaborated with the U.S. government to support reforms and modernization of export control policy, particularly with respect to semiconductors.

The SIA comments outline the statutory framework set forth in ECRA and call on BIS to carefully consider each of the factors set forth in the statute in crafting narrowly tailored controls on emerging technologies. Among other things, ECRA calls on BIS to consider controls only on technologies essential to national security, whether these technologies are exclusive to the U.S. or are available from foreign sources, and the effectiveness of proposed controls. It also directs BIS to consider the impact of unilateral controls on specified technologies on domestic research and development and the economy as a whole. SIA’s comments provide detailed recommendations on how BIS can best implement these statutory mandates.

We are confident BIS, by following the statutory criteria set forth in ECRA and considering the input of affected stakeholders, will enhance national security while at the same time enabling the semiconductor industry in the U.S. to grow and innovate.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

Despite uncertainty, long-term semiconductor market outlook remains bright
China market drives essentially all pure-play foundry growth in 2018
Global semiconductor sales up 9.8% year-to-year in November
AI drives next wave of chip innovation and growth: Ajit Manocha, SEMI President and CEO
Microcontamination, despite high yield, can cause long-term reliability issues
Total fab equipment spending reverses course, growth outlook revised downward
General industry slowing coupled with geopolitical strife

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

Brilliant glow of paint-on semiconductors comes from ornate quantum physics
Broadcom Inc. appoints Diane M. Bryant to its Board of Directors
Next generation photonic memory devices are light-written, ultrafast and energy efficient
Breakthrough in organic electronics
Advanced testing paradigm shifting in era of heterogeneous integration

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Brilliant glow of paint-on semiconductors comes from ornate quantum physics
Broadcom Inc. appoints Diane M. Bryant to its Board of Directors
Advanced testing paradigm shifting in era of heterogeneous integration
Despite uncertainty, long-term semiconductor market outlook remains bright

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Advanced testing paradigm shifting in era of heterogeneous integration
Flash memory remains primary target for capex spending
Future shines bright for European photonics industry
Rudolph Technologies announces rapid adoption of the Dragonfly G2 system for advanced packaging inspection

MEMS ARTICLES

Development of MEMS sensor chip equipped with ultra-high quality diamond cantilevers
FLEX 2019 and MSTC to highlight SMART medtech, transportation and IoT innovations
Graphene's magic is in the defects
Novel laser technology for microchip-size chemical sensors

LEDS ARTICLES

More stable light comes from intentionally 'squashed' quantum dots
Samsung unveils future of displays with groundbreaking modular microLED technology at CES
Technique allows integration of single-crystal hybrid perovskites into electronics
Seoul Semiconductor wins patent litigation against Everlight in Germany

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Breakthrough in organic electronics
More stable light comes from intentionally 'squashed' quantum dots
FLEX 2019 and MSTC to highlight SMART medtech, transportation and IoT innovations
Bigger screen TVs surged in the third quarter of 2018

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

KLA-Tencor announces new defect inspection systems
07/12/2018KLA-Tencor Corporation announced two new defect inspection products at SEMICON West this week, addressing two key challenges in tool and process monit...
3D-Micromac unveils laser-based high-volume sample preparation solution for semiconductor failure analysis
07/09/2018microPREP 2.0 provides order of magnitude time and cost savings compared to traditional sample...
Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...