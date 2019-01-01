ULVAC introduces high performance, low cost, compact LS series of dry screw pumps

ULVAC Technologies, Inc. (www.ulvac.com) has introduced the LS series of dry screw pumps as a high performance, more compact and lower cost replacement to multi-stage dry Roots pumps for a wide range of vacuum applications. With four pumping speeds from 120 to 1,000 m3/h, the LS series provides high pumping speed, compact size and low power consumption in a low cost package.

The ULVAC LS pump features a pair of conical shaped, variable pitch, deeply machined steel screws that allow the pump to be 1/3 shorter in length and 1/3 lighter in weight than other screw pumps in the same pumping speed class. This advanced screw design also increases the pumping speed near atmospheric pressure, allowing the LS pump to deliver a 20% faster pump down time while using less power. Power consumption is no more than 0.6 kW upon reaching ultimate pressure. A specialized built-in silencer reduces the noise level to not more than 61 dB(a). The lighter weight and smaller size of the LS series pumps compared to other dry pumps makes them excellent candidates for easy retrofits. When repairs are needed, cost and time is half that of a typical multi-stage Roots dry pump.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

A year of transformation and execution: Focus on creating member value
Gartner reports worldwide PC shipments declined 4.3% in 4Q18 and 1.3% for the year
Semiconductor leaders' marketshares surge over the past 10 years
Despite uncertainty, long-term semiconductor market outlook remains bright
China market drives essentially all pure-play foundry growth in 2018
Global semiconductor sales up 9.8% year-to-year in November
AI drives next wave of chip innovation and growth: Ajit Manocha, SEMI President and CEO

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

LPKF offers glass foundry service for advanced IC and MEMS packaging solutions
Micron EOL 8G DDR3L SDRAMs now available direct From Alliance Memory
North American semiconductor equipment industry posts December 2018 billings
ULVAC introduces high performance, low cost, compact LS series of dry screw pumps
Innovative technique could pave way for new generation of flexible electronic components

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Micron EOL 8G DDR3L SDRAMs now available direct From Alliance Memory
North American semiconductor equipment industry posts December 2018 billings
ULVAC introduces high performance, low cost, compact LS series of dry screw pumps
Breakthrough reported in fabricating nanochips

PACKAGING ARTICLES

LPKF offers glass foundry service for advanced IC and MEMS packaging solutions
Micron EOL 8G DDR3L SDRAMs now available direct From Alliance Memory
Agile manufacturing of glass carriers for advanced packaging
Corning Precision Glass Solutions introduces advanced packaging carriers optimized for fan-out processes

MEMS ARTICLES

LPKF offers glass foundry service for advanced IC and MEMS packaging solutions
Development of MEMS sensor chip equipped with ultra-high quality diamond cantilevers
FLEX 2019 and MSTC to highlight SMART medtech, transportation and IoT innovations
Graphene's magic is in the defects

LEDS ARTICLES

More stable light comes from intentionally 'squashed' quantum dots
Samsung unveils future of displays with groundbreaking modular microLED technology at CES
Technique allows integration of single-crystal hybrid perovskites into electronics
Seoul Semiconductor wins patent litigation against Everlight in Germany

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Innovative technique could pave way for new generation of flexible electronic components
Large TFT LCD panel shipments increased in 2018 despite market concerns
Breakthrough in organic electronics
More stable light comes from intentionally 'squashed' quantum dots

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

KLA-Tencor announces new defect inspection systems
07/12/2018KLA-Tencor Corporation announced two new defect inspection products at SEMICON West this week, addressing two key challenges in tool and process monit...
3D-Micromac unveils laser-based high-volume sample preparation solution for semiconductor failure analysis
07/09/2018microPREP 2.0 provides order of magnitude time and cost savings compared to traditional sample...
Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...