Value of semiconductor mergers and acquisitions falls considerably

IC Insights is in the process of completing its forecast and analysis of the IC industry and will present its new findings in The McClean Report 2019, which will be published later this month.  Among the semiconductor industry data included in the new 400+ page report is an analysis of semiconductor merger and acquisition agreements.

The historic flood of merger and acquisition agreements that swept through the semiconductor industry in 2015 and 2016 slowed significantly in 2017 and then eased back further in 2018, but the total value of M&A deals reached in the last year was still nearly more than twice the annual average during the first half of this decade.  Acquisition agreements reached in 2018 for semiconductor companies, business units, product lines, and related assets had a combined value of $23.2 billion compared to $28.1 billion in 2017, based on data compiled by IC Insights.  The values of M&A deals struck in these years were significantly less than the record-high $107.3 billion set in 2015 (Figure 1).

Figure 1

The original 2016 M&A total of $100.4 billion was lowered by $41.1 billion to $59.3 billion because several major acquisition agreements were not completed, including the largest proposed deal ever in semiconductor history—Qualcomm’s planned purchase of NXP Semiconductor for $39 billion, which was raised to $44 billion before being canceled in July 2018.  Prior to the explosion of semiconductor acquisitions that erupted four years ago, M&A agreements in the chip industry had a total annual average value of $12.6 billion in the 2010-2014 timeperiod.

The two largest acquisition agreements in 2018 accounted for about 65% of the M&A total in the year.  In March 2018, fabless mixed-signal IC and power discrete semiconductor supplier Microsemi agreed to be acquired by Microchip Technology for $8.35 billion in cash.  Microchip said the purchase of Microsemi would boost its position in computing, communications, and wireless systems applications.  The transaction was completed in May 2018.  Fabless mixed-signal IC supplier Integrated Device Technology (IDT) agreed in September 2018 to be purchased by Renesas Electronics for $6.7 billion in cash.  Renesas believes the IDT acquisition will strengthen its position in automotive ICs for advanced driver-assistance systems and autonomous vehicles.  The IDT purchase is expected to be completed by June 2019.

Just two other semiconductor acquisition announcements in 2018 had values of more than $1 billion.  In October 2018, memory maker Micron Technology said it would exercise an option to acquire full ownership of its IM Flash Technology joint venture from Intel for about $1.5 billion in cash. Micron has started the process of buying Intel’s non-controlling interest in the non-volatile memory manufacturing and development joint venture, located in Lehi, Utah.  The transaction is expected to be completed in 2H19.  In September 2018, China’s largest contract manufacturer of smartphones, Wingtech Technology, began acquiring shares of Nexperia, a Dutch-based supplier of standard logic and discrete semiconductors that was spun out of NXP in 2017 with the financial backing of Chinese investors.   Wingtech launched two rounds of share purchases from the Chinese owners of Nexperia with a combined value of nearly $3.8 billion.  The company hopes to take majority ownership of Nexperia (about 76% of the shares) in 2019.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

Gartner reports worldwide PC shipments declined 4.3% in 4Q18 and 1.3% for the year
Semiconductor leaders' marketshares surge over the past 10 years
Despite uncertainty, long-term semiconductor market outlook remains bright
China market drives essentially all pure-play foundry growth in 2018
Global semiconductor sales up 9.8% year-to-year in November
AI drives next wave of chip innovation and growth: Ajit Manocha, SEMI President and CEO
Microcontamination, despite high yield, can cause long-term reliability issues

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

IDT stockholders approve merger
How to add machine intelligence or AI to EDA tools
Value of semiconductor mergers and acquisitions falls considerably
Gartner reports worldwide PC shipments declined 4.3% in 4Q18 and 1.3% for the year
Rambus acquires memory technology assets of Diablo Technologies

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

IDT stockholders approve merger
How to add machine intelligence or AI to EDA tools
Value of semiconductor mergers and acquisitions falls considerably
Gartner reports worldwide PC shipments declined 4.3% in 4Q18 and 1.3% for the year

PACKAGING ARTICLES

How to add machine intelligence or AI to EDA tools
Value of semiconductor mergers and acquisitions falls considerably
Rambus acquires memory technology assets of Diablo Technologies
Rudolph Technologies receives orders for over $15M from major memory manufacturer

MEMS ARTICLES

Development of MEMS sensor chip equipped with ultra-high quality diamond cantilevers
FLEX 2019 and MSTC to highlight SMART medtech, transportation and IoT innovations
Graphene's magic is in the defects
Novel laser technology for microchip-size chemical sensors

LEDS ARTICLES

More stable light comes from intentionally 'squashed' quantum dots
Samsung unveils future of displays with groundbreaking modular microLED technology at CES
Technique allows integration of single-crystal hybrid perovskites into electronics
Seoul Semiconductor wins patent litigation against Everlight in Germany

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Breakthrough in organic electronics
More stable light comes from intentionally 'squashed' quantum dots
FLEX 2019 and MSTC to highlight SMART medtech, transportation and IoT innovations
Bigger screen TVs surged in the third quarter of 2018

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

KLA-Tencor announces new defect inspection systems
07/12/2018KLA-Tencor Corporation announced two new defect inspection products at SEMICON West this week, addressing two key challenges in tool and process monit...
3D-Micromac unveils laser-based high-volume sample preparation solution for semiconductor failure analysis
07/09/2018microPREP 2.0 provides order of magnitude time and cost savings compared to traditional sample...
Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...