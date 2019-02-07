200mm fabs to add 700,000 wafers through 2022, SEMI reports

Robust demand for more content for mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive and industrial applications will drive production of 700,000 200mm wafers from 2019 to 2022, a 14 percent increase, reports SEMI, the global industry association serving the electronics manufacturing supply chain, in its latest Global 200mm Fab Outlook. The increase brings total 200mm wafer fab capacity to 6.5 million wafers per month as many devices have found their sweet spot with 200mm wafer fabrication.

Strong 200mm wafer growth mirrors sound capacity demand seen across various industry segments. From 2019 to 2022, for example, wafer shipments for MEMS and sensors devices are expected to increase 25 percent while shipments for power devices and foundries are forecast to jump 23 percent and 18 percent, respectively, the SEMI Global 200mm Fab Outlook shows. The increases in 200mm fab count and installed capacity reflect continuing 200mm industry strength as it continues to add capacity and even open new fabs.

The SEMI Global 200mm Fab Outlook report has added seven new facilities, with 160 updates to 109 fabs, since its most recent publication in July 2018. A total of 16 new facilities or lines, 14 of them volume fabs, are expected to begin operation between 2019 and 2022. The report takes into account both equipment transferred from one fab to another and equipment revitalized after being held in storage, such as for SK Hynix and Samsung.

Across the industry, recent sudden changes in investment plans for leading-edge devices such as memory have triggered a projected double-digit decline in spending in 2019. However, with demand for mature devices using wafers 200mm and smaller stable or evening growing, it would be no surprise to see plans emerge for even more 200mm capacity and new fabs to meet growing demand.