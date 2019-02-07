It’s all in the twist: Physicists stack 2D materials at angles to trap particles

Future technologies based on the principles of quantum mechanics could revolutionize information technology. But to realize the devices of tomorrow, today’s physicists must develop precise and reliable platforms to trap and manipulate quantum-mechanical particles.

In a paper published Feb. 25 in the journal Nature, a team of physicists from the University of Washington, the University of Hong Kong, the Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the University of Tennessee, report that they have developed a new system to trap individual excitons. These are bound pairs of electrons and their associated positive charges, known as holes, which can be produced when semiconductors absorb light. Excitons are promising candidates for developing new quantum technologies that could revolutionize the computation and communications fields.

The team, led by Xiaodong Xu, the UW’s Boeing Distinguished Professor of both physics and materials science and engineering, worked with two single-layered 2D semiconductors, molybdenum diselenide and tungsten diselenide, which have similar honeycomb-like arrangements of atoms in a single plane. When the researchers placed these 2D materials together, a small twist between the two layers created a “superlattice” structure known as a moiré pattern — a periodic geometric pattern when viewed from above. The researchers found that, at temperatures just a few degrees above absolute zero, this moiré pattern created a nanoscale-level textured landscape, similar to the dimples on the surface of a golf ball, which can trap excitons in place like eggs in an egg carton. Their system could form the basis of a novel experimental platform for monitoring excitons with precision and potentially developing new quantum technologies, said Xu, who is also a faculty researcher with the UW’s Clean Energy Institute.

Excitons are exciting candidates for communication and computer technologies because they interact with photons — single packets, or quanta, of light — in ways that change both exciton and photon properties. An exciton can be produced when a semiconductor absorbs a photon. The exciton also can later transform back into a photon. But when an exciton is first produced, it can inherit some specific properties from the individual photon, such as spin. These properties can then be manipulated by researchers, such as changing the spin direction with a magnetic field. When the exciton again becomes a photon, the photon retains information about how the exciton properties changed over its short life — typically, about a hundred nanoseconds for these excitons — in the semiconductor.

In order to utilize individual excitons’ “information-recording” properties in any technological application, researchers need a system to trap single excitons. The moiré pattern achieves this requirement. Without it, the tiny excitons, which are thought to be less than 2 nanometers in diameter, could diffuse anywhere in the sample — making it impossible to track individual excitons and the information they possess. While scientists had previously developed complex and sensitive approaches to trap several excitons close to one another, the moiré pattern developed by the UW-led team is essentially a naturally formed 2D array that can trap hundreds of excitons, if not more, with each acting as a quantum dot, a first in quantum physics.

A unique and groundbreaking feature of this system is that the properties of these traps, and thus the excitons, can be controlled by a twist. When the researchers changed the rotation angle between the two different 2D semiconductors, they observed different optical properties in excitons. For example, excitons in samples with twist angles of zero and 60 degrees displayed strikingly different magnetic moments, as well as different helicities of polarized light emission. After examining multiple samples, the researchers were able to identify these twist angle variations as “fingerprints” of excitons trapped in a moiré pattern.

In the future, the researchers hope to systematically study the effects of small twist angle variations, which can finely tune the spacing between the exciton traps — the egg carton dimples. Scientists could set the moiré pattern wavelength large enough to probe excitons in isolation or small enough that excitons are placed closely together and could “talk” to one another. This first-of-its-kind level of precision may let scientists probe the quantum-mechanical properties of excitons as they interact, which could foster the development of groundbreaking technologies, said Xu.

“In principle, these moiré potentials could function as arrays of homogenous quantum dots,” said Xu. “This artificial quantum platform is a very exciting system for exerting precision control over excitons — with engineered interaction effects and possible topological properties, which could lead to new types of devices based on the new physics.”

“The future is very rosy,” Xu added.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

Taiwan maintains largest share of global IC wafer fab capacity
The "Wall," political gridlock and China: SEMI's take on SOTU address
China IC production forecast to show a strong 15% 2018-2023 CAGR
Global semiconductor sales increase 13.7% to $468.8B in 2018
Semiconductor R&D spending will step up after slowing
A year of transformation and execution: Focus on creating member value
Gartner reports worldwide PC shipments declined 4.3% in 4Q18 and 1.3% for the year

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Soraa founder wins Nobel Prize in physics

RECENT ARTICLES

French start-up moves to the edge with battery-operated devices
It's all in the twist: Physicists stack 2D materials at angles to trap particles
Sigma Labs joins Manufacturing Technology Centre to advance industrialization of additive manufacturing with in-process quality control
Nominations open for ESD Alliance Governing Council
ASML joins the eBeam Initiative

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

French start-up moves to the edge with battery-operated devices
It's all in the twist: Physicists stack 2D materials at angles to trap particles
Sigma Labs joins Manufacturing Technology Centre to advance industrialization of additive manufacturing with in-process quality control
Nominations open for ESD Alliance Governing Council

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Nominations open for ESD Alliance Governing Council
Cadence CMP Process Optimizer enables Toshiba Memory to accelerate delivery of advanced 3D Flash memory devices
Soitec joins China Mobile 5G Innovation Center
GOWIN Semiconductor announces release of the new GOWIN EDA tools for improved performance on new FPGA product families

MEMS ARTICLES

Rice U. researchers unveil Internet of Things security feature
ESI receives significant Asia order for flex PCB laser via drilling solution
UltraSoC extends on-chip analytics architecture for the age of machine learning, artificial intelligence and parallel computing
Sensor accuracy: Critical metric in automotive, industrial, consumer markets

LEDS ARTICLES

New approach improving stability and optical properties of perovskite films
The "Wall," political gridlock and China: SEMI's take on SOTU address
200mm fabs to add 700,000 wafers through 2022, SEMI reports
CEA-Leti combines integrated optics and holography in novel, lens-free augmented reality technology

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

SEMI-FlexTech announces 2019 FLEXI Awards winners in flexible hybrid electronics
Molecular Lego blocks
The "Wall," political gridlock and China: SEMI's take on SOTU address
ePaper 2.0: Color and video come to electronic paper

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

KLA-Tencor announces new defect inspection systems
07/12/2018KLA-Tencor Corporation announced two new defect inspection products at SEMICON West this week, addressing two key challenges in tool and process monit...
3D-Micromac unveils laser-based high-volume sample preparation solution for semiconductor failure analysis
07/09/2018microPREP 2.0 provides order of magnitude time and cost savings compared to traditional sample...
Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...