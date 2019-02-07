Maryam Cope joins Semiconductor Industry Association as Government Affairs Director

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) announced Maryam Cope has joined the association as government affairs director. In this role, Cope will help advance the U.S. semiconductor industry’s key legislative and regulatory priorities related to semiconductor research and technology, high-skilled immigration, and product security, among others. She also will serve as a senior representative of the industry before Congress, the White House, and federal agencies.

“The U.S. semiconductor industry is at the heart of the technologies driving America’s economic strength, national security, and global technology leadership,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Maryam Cope’s impressive skills and extensive experience in the tech policy arena make her an ideal advocate for semiconductor industry priorities in Washington. We’re excited to welcome her to the SIA team and look forward to her help advancing initiatives that promote growth and innovation in our industry and strengthen the U.S. economy.”

Cope most recently served as managing partner of GoldsteinCope Policy Solutions, a public policy consulting firm focused on technology issues. Prior to that role, she led the creation of a tech-policy practice at the American Hotel and Lodging Association, positioning the industry as a leading voice on tech policy related to consumer issues. Cope also served as director of government affairs at the Information Technology Industry Council, helping to guide the association’s advocacy efforts on cybersecurity, encryption, and supply chain security.

Cope began her career on the staff of Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison (R-Texas) and later served as professional staff on the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, serving a key role in drafting science, innovation, and cybersecurity legislation. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Northwestern University and a graduate certificate from Stanford’s Graduate School of Business Executive Program for Women Leaders.