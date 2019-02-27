Micron accelerates the mobile computing experience with introduction of new client SSD

Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today added a new cost-efficient solid-state drive (SSD) to its client computing portfolio. The Micron 1300 SSD makes flash storage accessible to more users, enabling its adoption in a broader set of personal computing devices for a better mobile computing experience. Consumers who are eager to move from rotating media to solid state drives value fast performance, quick startup, and reliability — whether for desktop, mobile or workstation PCs. SSDs address these needs better than power-hungry hard disk drives (HDDs), yet their higher prices have kept users from shifting to SSDs. Micron redesigned the 1300 SSD series to close the price gap.

“The deployment of advanced 3D NAND technologies has led the client SSD market to branch into value and higher-performance storage segments,” said Gregory Wong, president of Forward Insights. “Micron’s latest client SSD solutions provide a coherent migration path from HDD to value-oriented SSDs.”

The new Micron 1300 SATA SSD is one of the industry’s first 96-layer triple-level cell (TLC) 3D NAND-based SSDs, available in capacities up to 1TB (in M.2) and 2TB (in 2.5-inch). This product introduction extends Micron’s leadership in high-density SSD design and high-volume manufacturing of performance 3D NAND-based flash drives. The ability to build drives with very small footprints like the M.2 SSD form factor, which is as small as a stick of gum, also hinges on Micron’s leadership in 3D NAND technology.

“We are driving innovation to deliver on the personal computing needs of users who want thinner, lighter and less power-hungry devices,” said Roger Peene, vice president of product planning and strategy for Micron’s Storage Business Unit. “Expanding our broad SSD portfolio with high-density 96-layer NAND storage delivers greater performance, form factors and efficiency at lower cost to meet the demanding needs of today’s mobile workers.”

The Micron 1300 SSD enhances storage performance for mobile, desktop and workstation PCs with 2.7x higher read throughput over HDDs.* It delivers sequential reads/writes up to 530MB/520MB per second and random reads/writes up to 90,000/87,000 input/output operations per second (IOPS).

In addition, the Micron 1300 SSD, designed to be power efficient, extends battery life between charges for the mobile worker. It uses 75 milliwatts (mW) of power, which is only 45 percent of the active (read/write) power of an average HDD.** The Micron 1300 SSD also supports Microsoft® Windows® 10 Modern Standby requirements including adaptive thermal management and near-instant transmission to low-power mode for increased productivity. The SSD also offers important features to protect valuable data such as asynchronous power-loss protection for data at rest and optional Opal 2.0 self-encryption.

The Micron 1300 SSD is an extension of the popular Micron 1100 SATA client SSD. Continuing the widely adopted SATA connectivity, Micron’s 1300 SSD series offers compelling price-to-value ratios at a range of capacities.