Mobile Semiconductor introduces a new 55nm high density memory compiler especially designed for IoT devices

Today, Mobile Semiconductor announced a new 55nm HD (High Density) memory compiler targeted at the cost sensitive IoT market. The new memory compiler boasts one of the highest density footprints in the industry dramatically reducing the die area and reducing customer product costs for sensors, smart locks, trackers and smart light bulbs.

Cameron Fisher, CEO and Founder of Mobile Semiconductor, said, “We believe that our success in the current 55nm Memory Compilers sets us apart from competitive offerings.  This new high-density product is well positioned to support our customer’s IoT products as they grow in features and capabilities. Our goal is to ensure that our customers can meet and exceed their silicon area goals and therefore reduce their costs.”

Key features include:

  • 15% to 33% smaller than previous 55nm compilers
  • At least 11% smaller than competitive solutions
  • Built on Mobile Semi’s volume designs at 55nm and 65nm
  • Available off the shelf today

Fisher continued, “Mobile Semiconductor remains the leader in providing memory compliers that target the needs of specific industries. We are proud of the fact that repeat customer purchases are close to 100%.  This includes customers moving to the next smaller node or building new products on the same node. Reducing the memory size offered by this new 55nm memory compiler gives our customers a compelling reason to choose Mobile Semiconductor for their cost sensitive IoT products.”

The 55nm HD memory compiler takes advantage of industry standard Bitcells provided by the top foundries.  All Mobile Semiconductor memory compilers are supported by a wide range of industry leading licensing options.

