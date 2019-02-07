Nominations open for ESD Alliance Governing Council

The Electronic System Design Alliance , a SEMI Strategic Association Partner, today opened nominations for member company executives to serve on the ESD Alliance Governing Council for the next two-year term.

Elections, normally on a two-year cycle, were postponed in 2018 as the ESD Alliance became a SEMI Strategic Alliance Partner. During this cycle, up to nine members will be elected to a two-year term.

Current Governing Council members are:

Simon Segars, chief executive officer (CEO) of Arm Holdings

Lip-Bu Tan, president and CEO from Cadence Design Systems

Dean Drako, IC Manage’s president and CEO

Wally Rhines, CEO emeritus at Mentor, a Siemens Business

John Kibarian, president and CEO from PDF Solutions

Grant Pierce, CEO of Sonics

Aart de Geus, Synopsys’ chairman and co-CEO

Bob Smith, executive director of the ESD Alliance

Executives from member companies can nominate themselves or be nominated by someone from within a member company. Forms are available on the ESD Alliance website . Candidate statements will be posted on the website as they are received, with elections in mid-April. Results will be announced in May.

The Governing Council’s charter is to provide input and steer the direction of the organization. The ESD Alliance’s board of directors became the Governing Council when the ESD Alliance transitioned into SEMI as a SEMI Strategic Association Partner.

“Participating on the Governing Council offers executives a chance to help shape our industry, especially as the ESD Alliance’s global footprint expands and we increase our initiatives with the launch of ES Design West,” remarks Smith. “It’s a satisfying experience and we encourage executives from the electronic system and semiconductor design ecosystem to get involved.”

The Inaugural ES Design West

The ESD Alliance will host ES Design West co-located with SEMICON West 2019 at San Francisco’s Moscone Center, July 9-11. Dedicated to promoting the commercial successes of the Design and Design Automation Ecosystem™, ES Design West is the only event in North America that links the electronic system and semiconductor design community with the electronic product manufacturing and supply chain. For more information, visit the ES Design West 2019 website .

