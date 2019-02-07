Nominations open for ESD Alliance Governing Council

The Electronic System Design Alliance, a SEMI Strategic Association Partner, today opened nominations for member company executives to serve on the ESD Alliance Governing Council for the next two-year term.

Elections, normally on a two-year cycle, were postponed in 2018 as the ESD Alliance became a SEMI Strategic Alliance Partner. During this cycle, up to nine members will be elected to a two-year term.

Current Governing Council members are:

  • Simon Segars, chief executive officer (CEO) of Arm Holdings
  • Lip-Bu Tan, president and CEO from Cadence Design Systems
  • Dean Drako, IC Manage’s president and CEO
  • Wally Rhines, CEO emeritus at Mentor, a Siemens Business
  • John Kibarian, president and CEO from PDF Solutions
  • Grant Pierce, CEO of Sonics
  • Aart de Geus, Synopsys’ chairman and co-CEO
  • Bob Smith, executive director of the ESD Alliance

Executives from member companies can nominate themselves or be nominated by someone from within a member company. Forms are available on the ESD Alliance website. Candidate statements will be posted on the website as they are received, with elections in mid-April. Results will be announced in May.

The Governing Council’s charter is to provide input and steer the direction of the organization. The ESD Alliance’s board of directors became the Governing Council when the ESD Alliance transitioned into SEMI as a SEMI Strategic Association Partner.

“Participating on the Governing Council offers executives a chance to help shape our industry, especially as the ESD Alliance’s global footprint expands and we increase our initiatives with the launch of ES Design West,” remarks Smith. “It’s a satisfying experience and we encourage executives from the electronic system and semiconductor design ecosystem to get involved.”

The Inaugural ES Design West

The ESD Alliance will host ES Design West co-located with SEMICON West 2019 at San Francisco’s Moscone Center, July 9-11. Dedicated to promoting the commercial successes of the Design and Design Automation Ecosystem™, ES Design West is the only event in North America that links the electronic system and semiconductor design community with the electronic product manufacturing and supply chain. For more information, visit the ES Design West 2019 website.

About the Electronic System Design Alliance

The Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance, a SEMI Strategic Association Partner representing members in the electronic system and semiconductor design ecosystem, is a community that addresses technical, marketing, economic and legislative issues affecting the entire industry. It acts as the central voice to communicate and promote the value of the semiconductor design ecosystem as a vital component of the global electronics industry.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

Taiwan maintains largest share of global IC wafer fab capacity
The "Wall," political gridlock and China: SEMI's take on SOTU address
China IC production forecast to show a strong 15% 2018-2023 CAGR
Global semiconductor sales increase 13.7% to $468.8B in 2018
Semiconductor R&D spending will step up after slowing
A year of transformation and execution: Focus on creating member value
Gartner reports worldwide PC shipments declined 4.3% in 4Q18 and 1.3% for the year

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Soraa founder wins Nobel Prize in physics

RECENT ARTICLES

French start-up moves to the edge with battery-operated devices
It's all in the twist: Physicists stack 2D materials at angles to trap particles
Sigma Labs joins Manufacturing Technology Centre to advance industrialization of additive manufacturing with in-process quality control
Nominations open for ESD Alliance Governing Council
ASML joins the eBeam Initiative

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

French start-up moves to the edge with battery-operated devices
It's all in the twist: Physicists stack 2D materials at angles to trap particles
Sigma Labs joins Manufacturing Technology Centre to advance industrialization of additive manufacturing with in-process quality control
Nominations open for ESD Alliance Governing Council

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Nominations open for ESD Alliance Governing Council
Cadence CMP Process Optimizer enables Toshiba Memory to accelerate delivery of advanced 3D Flash memory devices
Soitec joins China Mobile 5G Innovation Center
GOWIN Semiconductor announces release of the new GOWIN EDA tools for improved performance on new FPGA product families

MEMS ARTICLES

Rice U. researchers unveil Internet of Things security feature
ESI receives significant Asia order for flex PCB laser via drilling solution
UltraSoC extends on-chip analytics architecture for the age of machine learning, artificial intelligence and parallel computing
Sensor accuracy: Critical metric in automotive, industrial, consumer markets

LEDS ARTICLES

New approach improving stability and optical properties of perovskite films
The "Wall," political gridlock and China: SEMI's take on SOTU address
200mm fabs to add 700,000 wafers through 2022, SEMI reports
CEA-Leti combines integrated optics and holography in novel, lens-free augmented reality technology

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

SEMI-FlexTech announces 2019 FLEXI Awards winners in flexible hybrid electronics
Molecular Lego blocks
The "Wall," political gridlock and China: SEMI's take on SOTU address
ePaper 2.0: Color and video come to electronic paper

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

KLA-Tencor announces new defect inspection systems
07/12/2018KLA-Tencor Corporation announced two new defect inspection products at SEMICON West this week, addressing two key challenges in tool and process monit...
3D-Micromac unveils laser-based high-volume sample preparation solution for semiconductor failure analysis
07/09/2018microPREP 2.0 provides order of magnitude time and cost savings compared to traditional sample...
Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...