North American semiconductor equipment industry posts January 2019 billings

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted $1.89 billion in billings worldwide in January 2019 (three-month average basis), according to the January Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) Billings Report published today by SEMI . The billings figure is 10.5 percent lower than the final December 2018 level of $2.10 billion, and is 20.8 percent lower than the January 2018 billings level of $2.37 billion.

“January billings of North American equipment manufacturers declined 10 percent when compared to the prior month,” said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. “Weakening smartphone demand and high inventory levels are eroding capital equipment investments, especially by memory suppliers.”

The SEMI Billings report uses three-month moving averages of worldwide billings for North American-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers. Billings figures are in millions of U.S. dollars.

Billings

(3-mo. avg.) Year-Over-Year August 2018 $2,236.8 2.5% September 2018 $2,078.6 1.2% October 2018 $2,029.2 0.5% November 2018 $1,943.6 -5.3% December 2018 (final) $2,104.0 -10.5% January 2019 (prelim) $1,896.4 -20.8%

Source: SEMI ( www.semi.org ), February 2019