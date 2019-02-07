North American semiconductor equipment industry posts January 2019 billings

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted $1.89 billion in billings worldwide in January 2019 (three-month average basis), according to the January Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) Billings Report published today by SEMI. The billings figure is 10.5 percent lower than the final December 2018 level of $2.10 billion, and is 20.8 percent lower than the January 2018 billings level of $2.37 billion.

“January billings of North American equipment manufacturers declined 10 percent when compared to the prior month,” said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. “Weakening smartphone demand and high inventory levels are eroding capital equipment investments, especially by memory suppliers.”

The SEMI Billings report uses three-month moving averages of worldwide billings for North American-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers. Billings figures are in millions of U.S. dollars.
Billings
(3-mo. avg.)
Year-Over-Year
August 2018
$2,236.8
2.5%
September 2018
$2,078.6
1.2%
October 2018
$2,029.2
0.5%
November 2018
$1,943.6
-5.3%
December 2018 (final)
$2,104.0
-10.5%
January 2019 (prelim)
$1,896.4
-20.8%

Source: SEMI (www.semi.org), February 2019

SEMI publishes a monthly North American Billings report and issues the Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) report in collaboration with the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ). The WWSEMS report currently reports billings by 24 equipment segments and by seven end market regions. SEMI also has a long history of tracking semiconductor industry fab investments in detail on a company-by-company and fab-by-fab basis in its World Fab Forecast and SEMI FabView databases. These powerful tools provide access to spending forecasts, capacity ramp, technology transitions, and other information for over 1,000 fabs worldwide. For an overview of available SEMI market data, please visit www.semi.org/en/MarketInfo.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

Taiwan maintains largest share of global IC wafer fab capacity
The "Wall," political gridlock and China: SEMI's take on SOTU address
China IC production forecast to show a strong 15% 2018-2023 CAGR
Global semiconductor sales increase 13.7% to $468.8B in 2018
Semiconductor R&D spending will step up after slowing
A year of transformation and execution: Focus on creating member value
Gartner reports worldwide PC shipments declined 4.3% in 4Q18 and 1.3% for the year

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Soraa founder wins Nobel Prize in physics

RECENT ARTICLES

GOWIN Semiconductor announces release of the new GOWIN EDA tools for improved performance on new FPGA product families
North American semiconductor equipment industry posts January 2019 billings
Advances in logic IC process technology move forward
Graphene 'sandwich' key to new electronics
The holy grail of nanowire production

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

GOWIN Semiconductor announces release of the new GOWIN EDA tools for improved performance on new FPGA product families
North American semiconductor equipment industry posts January 2019 billings
Advances in logic IC process technology move forward
Graphene 'sandwich' key to new electronics

PACKAGING ARTICLES

GOWIN Semiconductor announces release of the new GOWIN EDA tools for improved performance on new FPGA product families
Synopsys and GLOBALFOUNDRIES collaborate to develop industry's first automotive grade 1 IP for 22FDX process
Rice U. researchers unveil Internet of Things security feature
CEA-Leti and Stanford target edge-AI apps with breakthrough NVM memory cell

MEMS ARTICLES

Rice U. researchers unveil Internet of Things security feature
ESI receives significant Asia order for flex PCB laser via drilling solution
UltraSoC extends on-chip analytics architecture for the age of machine learning, artificial intelligence and parallel computing
Sensor accuracy: Critical metric in automotive, industrial, consumer markets

LEDS ARTICLES

New approach improving stability and optical properties of perovskite films
The "Wall," political gridlock and China: SEMI's take on SOTU address
200mm fabs to add 700,000 wafers through 2022, SEMI reports
CEA-Leti combines integrated optics and holography in novel, lens-free augmented reality technology

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

SEMI-FlexTech announces 2019 FLEXI Awards winners in flexible hybrid electronics
Molecular Lego blocks
The "Wall," political gridlock and China: SEMI's take on SOTU address
ePaper 2.0: Color and video come to electronic paper

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

KLA-Tencor announces new defect inspection systems
07/12/2018KLA-Tencor Corporation announced two new defect inspection products at SEMICON West this week, addressing two key challenges in tool and process monit...
3D-Micromac unveils laser-based high-volume sample preparation solution for semiconductor failure analysis
07/09/2018microPREP 2.0 provides order of magnitude time and cost savings compared to traditional sample...
Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...