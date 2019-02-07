NRL, AFRL develop direct-write quantum calligraphy in monolayer semiconductors

Scientists at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) and the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) have developed a way to directly write quantum light sources, which emit a single photon of light at a time, into monolayer semiconductors such as tungsten diselenide (WSe2). Single photon emitters (SPEs), or quantum emitters, are key components in a wide range of nascent quantum-based technologies, including computing, secure communications, sensing and metrology.

(a) Illustration showing an AFM tip indenting the TMD/polymer structure to introduce local strain. (b) Patterned single photon emission in WSe2 induced by AFM indentation of the letters ‘NRL’ and ‘AFRL’. (c) AFM indents produce single photon emitter ‘ornaments’ on a monolayer WSe2 ‘Christmas tree.’ Credit: US Naval Research Laboratory

In contrast with conventional light emitting diodes which emit billions of photons simultaneously to form a steady stream of light, an ideal SPE generates exactly one photon on demand, with each photon indistinguishable from another. These characteristics are essential for photon-based quantum technologies under development. In addition, such capabilities should be realized in a material platform which enables precise, repeatable placement of SPEs in a fully scalable fashion compatible with existing semiconductor chip manufacturing.

NRL scientists used an atomic force microscope (AFM) to create nanoscale depressions or indents in a single monolayer of WSe2 on a polymer film substrate. A highly localized strain field is produced around the nano-indent which creates the single photon emitter state in the WSe2. Time correlated measurements performed at AFRL of this light emission confirmed the true single photon nature of these states. These emitters are bright, producing high rates of single photons, and spectrally stable, key requirements for emerging applications.

“This quantum calligraphy allows deterministic placement and real time design of arbitrary patterns of SPEs for facile coupling with photonic waveguides, cavities and plasmonic structures,” said Berend Jonker, Ph.D., senior scientist and principal investigator. “Our results also indicate that a nano-imprinting approach will be effective in creating large arrays or patterns of quantum emitters for wafer scale manufacturing of quantum photonic systems.”

Dr. Matthew Rosenberger, lead author of the study, points out the importance of this discovery stating, “In addition to enabling versatile placement of SPEs, these results present a general methodology for imparting strain into two dimensional (2D) materials with nanometer-scale precision, providing an invaluable tool for further investigations and future applications of strain engineering of 2D devices.”

The results of this study pave the way for the use of 2D materials as solid state hosts for single photon emitters in applications relevant to the Department of Defense (DoD) mission, such as secure communications, sensing and quantum computation. Such applications enable communication between distant DoD forces which is not vulnerable to eavesdropping or decryption, an essential requirement to insure the safety of the warfighter.

Quantum computation on a chip provides onboard capability to rapidly analyze very large data sets acquired by sensor arrays, so that the entire data set does not have to be transmitted, reducing bandwidth requirements. The research results are reported in the January 2019 ACS Nano (DOI: 10.1021/acsnano.8b08730).

The research team included Dr. Matthew Rosenberger, Dr. Hsun-Jen Chuang, Dr. Saujan Sivaram, Dr. Kathleen McCreary, and Dr. Berend Jonker from the NRL Materials Science and Technology Division; and Dr. Chandriker Kavir Dass and Dr. Joshua R. Hendrickson from the AFRL Sensors Directorate. Both Rosenberger and Sivaram hold National Research Council (NRC) fellowships at NRL, and Chuang holds an American Society for Engineering Education (ASEE) fellowship at NRL.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

Taiwan maintains largest share of global IC wafer fab capacity
The "Wall," political gridlock and China: SEMI's take on SOTU address
China IC production forecast to show a strong 15% 2018-2023 CAGR
Global semiconductor sales increase 13.7% to $468.8B in 2018
Semiconductor R&D spending will step up after slowing
A year of transformation and execution: Focus on creating member value
Gartner reports worldwide PC shipments declined 4.3% in 4Q18 and 1.3% for the year

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Soraa founder wins Nobel Prize in physics

RECENT ARTICLES

Chemical data mining boosts search for new organic semiconductors
NRL, AFRL develop direct-write quantum calligraphy in monolayer semiconductors
Advanced packaging: At the heart of innovation
Taiwan maintains largest share of global IC wafer fab capacity
Soitec becomes strategic partner of Silicon Catalyst start-up incubator

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Taiwan maintains largest share of global IC wafer fab capacity
Soitec becomes strategic partner of Silicon Catalyst start-up incubator
SEMICON Southeast Asia 2019 to showcase smart manufacturing, IoT, and workforce development
The "Wall," political gridlock and China: SEMI's take on SOTU address

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Advanced packaging: At the heart of innovation
Who is leading the RF GaN IP landscape?
The "Wall," political gridlock and China: SEMI's take on SOTU address
Mark Majewski named new intelliFLEX CEO

MEMS ARTICLES

Sensor accuracy: Critical metric in automotive, industrial, consumer markets
The "Wall," political gridlock and China: SEMI's take on SOTU address
STMicroelectronics reveals motion sensor with machine learning for high-accuracy, battery-friendly activity tracking
IDT and Telink Semiconductor announce partnership on integrated sensor platforms

LEDS ARTICLES

New approach improving stability and optical properties of perovskite films
The "Wall," political gridlock and China: SEMI's take on SOTU address
200mm fabs to add 700,000 wafers through 2022, SEMI reports
CEA-Leti combines integrated optics and holography in novel, lens-free augmented reality technology

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

The "Wall," political gridlock and China: SEMI's take on SOTU address
ePaper 2.0: Color and video come to electronic paper
CEA-Leti combines integrated optics and holography in novel, lens-free augmented reality technology
Mark Majewski named new intelliFLEX CEO

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

KLA-Tencor announces new defect inspection systems
07/12/2018KLA-Tencor Corporation announced two new defect inspection products at SEMICON West this week, addressing two key challenges in tool and process monit...
3D-Micromac unveils laser-based high-volume sample preparation solution for semiconductor failure analysis
07/09/2018microPREP 2.0 provides order of magnitude time and cost savings compared to traditional sample...
Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...